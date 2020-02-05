HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY RACE. BEN: WE WILL BE BACK TO ED HARDING TO INTERRUPT THE RESULTS. ED: LET’S COME, WE START WITH THE HORSE RACE FOR US. OUR POLL SHOWS SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS WITH A CLEAR BUT NOT UNCERTABLE LEAD. HE HAS 25%. JOE BIDEN IS AT 20% AND THAT IS WITHIN THE MARGIN OF ERRORS. ELIZABETH WARREN OF MASSACHUSETTS IS AT 17, PETER BUDAJ AT 12%. WE ASK OUR POLLSTER HOW DOES THESE ARE FIXED? >> OUR POLL FOUND MORE THAN 60% OF VOTERS THAT THEY CAN CHANGE THEIR VOTE CHOICE TO THE ELECTION DAY. GIVEN SO THAT THAT HIGH PERCENTAGE OF THEIR CANDIDATE PREFERENCE, IT IS LIKELY TO GO A MOTION. >> OUR POLLING DATA SHOWS SENATOR SARPS MONITORING THE COALITION OF 2016 THAT HAVE GOT HIM VICTORY IN THAT NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY. BUT OUR POLL ALSO ASK ABOUT THE MAIN QUALITY WHEN CHOOSING A CANDIDATE IN THE GENERAL ELECTION. 36% SAID THE PRESIDENT THAT IS BETTER NEWS FOR YOU BIDEN THAN BERNIE SANDERS. >> IF WE KNOW THAT THE MOST VOTERS OR A LARGE PERCENTAGE OF VOTERS ARE INVOLVED, NOT NECESSARILY WINNING IN AUTUMN, I THINK THAT IT CAN ONLY BE FOR VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN JOBE. >> AND FOR THE OTHER CANDIDATES THE SELECTED IN IOWA CAN REALLY HELP THE CASE OF VOTERS IN THE GRANITE STATE. >> I THINK THE FOCUS WILL NOW BE MORE AT NEW HAMPSHIRE AND WHAT THE COURSE OF THESE LAST YEARS IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF THAT FOUNDATION AND ENSURE THAT THEY HAVE A UNDERSTANDING OF THE MAIN ISSUES FOR NEW HAMPSHIRE, A UNDERSTANDING OF THE KEY DATA. AND A POWER TO COMMUNICATE THAT EFFECTIVELY. >> AND SAVE THIS. WHEN ASKING FOR USING A WORD TO DESCRIBE ANY CANDIDATE, OUR POLL AGREES OLD WAR WITH BERNIE SANDERS AND EXPERIENCED WITH JOE PRAYING. THEY ARE EFFECTIVELY THE SAME AG

Poll: Sanders could win NH, but voters think Biden is more likely to beat Trump

First in the primary nation on Tuesday

Updated: 11:44 PM EST February 4, 2020

New Hampshire Democrats seem to have mixed feelings about the upcoming primary elections, according to an exclusive new poll by WCVB and UMass Amherst. The candidate who prefers to win the primary is not the one who, according to voters, can win in November. The poll of 500 registered, probably democratic, voters asked which candidate respondents would support if the primary were to be held today. Bernie Sanders led the pack with 25%, followed by former vice-president Joe Biden with 20%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 17% and former mayor Pete Buttigieg with 12% of the respondents. However, the results changed considerably when respondents asked which candidate would most likely expel President Donald Trump from the White House in the 2020 general election. The poll found that 31% of voters believed Biden was the most likely democrat to vote. to win. Sanders followed with 23%, Warren on 14% and Buttigieg on 7%. “One thing to take away from our poll, and a conversation every day, is that Democrats are really focused on beating President Trump in the fall,” said Professor Tatishe Nteta, director of UMass Amherst Poll. “If we know that most voters, or at least a large percentage of voters, are not necessarily concerned with problems or ideology, but with winning in the fall, I think only VP Joe Biden can benefit from this.” Download poll toplinesDownload poll crosstabsRespondents also indicated that eligibility in November is the most important consideration for Tuesday’s first in the primary nation. When voters were asked for a word about the main issue that was included in their decision, “Trump” was the most common answer. Voters were also asked to rank different qualities that they would consider in their final voting decision. Regarding that question, 36% of voters said the most important quality was the chance to beat President Trump. The most important was the presentation of the views of the respondent [21%] and the honest and reliable candidate [19%]. Biden can also benefit from his association with former President Barack Obama, who was judged by 28% of respondents as the democrat who best represents the future of the party. Sanders came in second in that question, at 18%, followed by Biden at 12%.

