Sanders, Buttigieg campaigns asking internally displaced people to refill dozens of territories

(KTIV) – Campaigns for the two best caucus participants in Iowa call on the Iowa Democratic Party to “re-conquer” dozens of counties after the chaos last week.

A “Recanvass” is not a recount, but it paves the way for a recount when the campaigns request one.

On one sign-up Monday, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders’ campaigns called for “recapture” of 143 unique areas across Iowa.

The Sanders campaign identified 28 counties, and the Buttigieg campaign submitted applications to “recapture” 66 counties and all counties in the state.

In its submission, the Sanders campaign cited “mathematical errors and inconsistencies” that would change the results in the event of a change.

The latest results show Buttigieg with a razor-thin lead over Sanders in the states, and the part has given Buttigieg 14 delegates to Sanders 12.

The Sanders campaign believes that correcting erroneous calculations could affect delegate allocation in favor of Sanders.

“During this process, we would like to thank the campaigns for their patience and open communication channels,” said Troy Price, leader of the Iowa Democratic Party. “The Sanders and Buttigieg campaign, and in particular its Iowa teams, has been a partner of the IDP from the start, and we continue to strive to complete the Iowa Caucus.”

Price doesn’t know how long the “Recanvass” will take.

However, the party’s Recount Recanvass Committee sends its assessment of requests to each campaign within 48 hours.