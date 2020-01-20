Former Vice President Joe Biden narrowly leads Senator Bernie Sanders by 28 to 25 percent, according to a poll published at Emerson College on Monday.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is 15% third in New Jersey, one of the later states where an area code was held on June 2. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ranks fourth with 9%, followed by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang each with 6%.

Emerson College election director Spencer Kimball pointed out that Bloomberg’s support for all states in this campaign has been the highest so far.

Further results of the survey are:

Among the voters over 50, Biden is at the top with 40%, while Sanders supports only 7% of those over 65.

In contrast, Sanders reaches the youth vote with 36% of those under 50, while Biden has only 9% between 18 and 29.

Among women, Biden is at the top with 29%, followed by Sanders with 22% and Warren with 19%.

Among men, Sanders has the greatest support at 28%, while Biden has 27% and Warren 11%.

Sanders leads the Hispanic electorate with 31%, followed by Warren with 28% and Biden with 16%.

Biden is clearly in the lead among African Americans with 47%, followed by Warren with 17% and Sanders with 14%.

Among the white voters, Sanders is at the top with 27%, Biden with 23% and Warren with 13%.

Forty-eight percent say they will definitely vote for the candidate they now prefer, while 52 percent say they could change their mind by June.

The poll was conducted from January 16th to 19th among registered voters and had an error rate of +/- 3.9 percentage points.

