Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Apologized to Joe Biden after one of his campaign officials alleged that the former vice president had a “major corruption problem,” reports CBS News.

In a column published by The Guardian on Monday, legal professor Zephyr Teachout wrote: “Biden has a major corruption problem and is a weak candidate.”

And she added, “Converting campaign contributions into favors and political positions isn’t moderate. It’s the kind of transactional policy that Americans loathe.”

CBS News said Teachout, who once ran for the governor of New York, is not officially working on the Sanders’ campaign. However, it was said that she occasionally introduced him and supported him. She also stands up for him.

“I absolutely don’t think Joe is corrupt in any way,” said Sanders.

CBS News also noted that Sanders and his team posted online reviews of Biden’s comments on social security funding last week using a video that took Biden’s comments out of context.

“(Joe) is a decent person,” said Sanders. “He’s a friend of mine. People like him. And we’re not going to attack Joe Biden personally, but I think the file shows that Joe has history in the Senate.” and my story in Congress is very different. “

However, he claimed that he did not approve of his supporters aggressively attacking his opponents online.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.