Sanders and Warren separate. This is a good thing.

In the hours leading up to Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders’ elections, which were scheduled to begin the final debate phase before Iowa caucuses in February, which began as a mutual protection pact between the two progressive candidates to the presidency has turned into a so-called, she says. war of the far left worlds.

For what I say, it is time. And if you’re a supporter of Warren or Sanders, or any Democrat for that matter, you should welcome this development with open arms. The sooner there is a leader in the Democratic primary, the better he will be able to take President Donald Trump.

The no-harm strategy that Warren and Sanders had naively used so far was doomed to fail for one simple reason: there can be no two Democratic presidential candidates. And the more they postpone the inevitable – that one of them will have to decisively exit or fall the other for one to win, – the worse their chances become.

The rupture of the trigger began Sunday, January 12, as the Sanders camp pushed the idea that Warren was the candidate of the elite, apparently piggybacking in a previous attack by Joe Biden against the senator from Massachusetts. Warren retaliated by calling his rival “to have sent his volunteers to ransack me,” apparently surprised that this sort of thing happens in a disputed race.

Then came a report that Sanders told Warren in a private meeting in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency. He denies ever saying that, calling him “sad,” but Warren insists that this is what she heard. Sanders’ supporters say Warren is now playing dirty. Again, welcome to politics, guys.

To listen to the progressive agents, you would think that they never saw this squaring happen, or that they hoped, in one way or another, to push it back to the bitter end. But it seems pretty obvious that two candidates who were closely aligned politically and fighting over the same voters, donors and resources should ultimately clash. The primary was never going to end like a marriage between twin sisters, the two candidates walking arm in arm.

And yet the dismay is palpable.

Democracy for America President Charles Chamberlain told CNN, “Our movement must see (Sanders and Warren) working together to defeat the corporate wing, not attack each other.”

Likewise, Justice Democrats communications director Waleed Shahid said: “Warren and Sanders should focus their fire on their two business-friendly opponents and gain voters’ confidence as to why their vision will defeat Trump and relieve the American people.”

“Their vision”? “Work together”? Unless they plan to run on the same progressive ticket – which would be an absolute disaster for Democrats – Sanders and Warren must step out of the shadows and tell voters how they are different, not how they are the same.

This is important no matter which Democratic leader you support. While conventional wisdom holds that most Democratic voters will rank behind the one who will be the final candidate, they will need every Democratic voter they can get.

About 12% of Sanders voters in this Democratic primary ended up voting for Trump in the general election, according to a massive survey by the Cooperative Congressional Election Study. “(I) if the Sanders-Trump voters in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania had voted for Clinton, or even stayed at home on election day,” noted NPR, “these states would have switched to Clinton, and she would have won 46 more election votes, placing it at 278 – enough to win, in other words. “

The more democratic candidates insist on solidarity instead of distinction, the more the support for their candidate voters can take root, and the less they will be enthusiastic if the candidate is not their favorite.

It can be brutal. But it is better to end the bloodbath earlier so that voters can consolidate behind a strong leader and face Trump. It is therefore time that Sanders and Warren consciously dissociate themselves – for their own candidacy, the Democratic primary, and perhaps even the country.

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered ”on CNN.