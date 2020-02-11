SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) – There’s a flood of construction at San Jose State University as crews continue to work on the school’s interdisciplinary science building, the first new academic building to be built on campus in over three decades.

“We want our students to be trained in spaces that match those in the industry,” said Michael Kaufman, Dean of the SJSU College of Science.

“We want a student who comes from the introductory chemistry laboratory on the teacher side to look across the hall and see how his fellow students work side by side with the faculty in modern, state-of-the-art research laboratories.”

ABC7 News was on campus Monday morning when hundreds of students and staff signed the final structure that will be hoisted into place this week.

RELATED: SJSU researchers are ready to respond to major fires

“This will change the way we teach, how our students get jobs in the future, and how the community sees the university,” said Charlie Haas, SJSU vice president of administration and finance.

The eight-story, $ 181 million building will house chemistry and biology teaching and research laboratories, a center for high performance computing, and a data science information laboratory.

There will also be a special room for student collaboration.

“We now need more children to be active in the world, especially in relation to climate change and everything, and it is a good thing that they do,” said SJSU senior Atharv Keskaar, who shared his enthusiasm for the project ,

Kevin Wan, director of Gunderson High School in San Jose, says SJSU’s profile has increased in recent years.

RELATED: “I’m sorry I couldn’t be there”. A special video brings more than 5,000 miles for the final SJSU surprise

He says the San Jose Unified School District and the university have developed a mutually beneficial relationship in which students get in touch with SJSU through field trips and school visits at the beginning of their schooling.

“Students can see this directly in their garden … there is a high quality program that they can take part in and prepare for the job,” added Wan.

Current students say the new building will further increase the university’s growing popularity.

“It was my home, but now people from Southern California or even the state may want to come here, and I think that’s pretty cool,” said SJSU senior Kelly Bufete.

The ISB building is expected to be completed in January 2022 and is the first phase of the university’s new science and innovation park on campus.

Here you will find the latest news about San Jose State University.

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.