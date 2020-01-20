San Diego may not have enough housing for a wave of new seafarers

San Diego is expected to be home to three Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carriers in 2020. This triples the space requirements of airlines in the region and boosts the local economy by $ 1.6 billion annually.

The additional ships and the approximately 3,000 sailors on board each will put additional strain on the already tense real estate market and may increase traffic on the already congested streets of the city of Coronado, Interstate 5 and the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

Only Theodore Roosevelt is currently based in San Diego. However, this will soon change as Abraham Lincoln arrived in San Diego today after completing a record 10-month mission around the world. And Carl Vinson, who is serviced in Bremerton, Washington, will return to San Diego this summer.

According to the 2019 San Diego Military Economic Impact Study, every San Diego-based aircraft carrier generates a gross regional product of up to $ 800 million. Mark Balmert, a retired rear admiral and executive director of the San Diego Military Advisory Council, compares this to a new company that brings thousands of jobs to San Diego.

“We are all on one (carrier), so getting three is a big impact,” said Balmert. “If it were a company with several thousand employees, that would be great news – they buy houses, rent houses and buy cars.”

The Military Advisory Board commissions the annual economic study. The newly arriving sailors will enter a real estate market that is already tight, said Gary London, a land use economist from San Diego.

“The market is currently very tense,” said London. “Utilization in San Diego County is 95 percent. We have an absolute shortage of units that are affordable for sailors. They are not profitable for builders to build.”

According to London, the majority of the new apartments in the county are intended for the upscale market.

“There is a measurable burden on the San Diego real estate market when (seafarers) come in, and we as the local economy have not really risen to fully meet demand,” said London.

Along with the strain on the housing market, two more transportation companies – and the thousands of daily commuters who come with them – will strain the streets in and out of Coronado. Kevin Dixon, a spokesman for Naval Air Station North Island, said the Navy has a plan to alleviate traffic.

“The Navy will implement staggering of carrier start times on working days when two carriers are in port,” Dixon said in an email. “In addition, the Navy has agreed to review funding options and road improvements at four intersections (and) to continue to subsidize transit and vanpooling for military and civilians working at the base.”

North Island has seen no three carriers at the base since 2010, when Carl Vinson, Ronald Reagan and Nimitz were stationed there, said Cmdr. Ron Flanders, a spokesman for Naval Air Forces.

Nimitz class wearers have a lifespan of 50 years. The Navy frequently relocates carriers’ homeports because the ships require extensive and regular maintenance, including a one-time overhaul in Virginia to refuel their nuclear reactors.

The Navy announced in 2018 that Abraham Lincoln would move its home port to San Diego after refueling and overhauling in Virginia in the middle of its life. It was deployed on April 1, 2019, but was stationed in the Middle East after Harry S. Truman, who was traveling to his relief, suffered an unspecified power outage that required a three-month repair.

The Lincoln finally left the Middle East in December. According to the Navy, this is the longest use of aircraft carriers in the post-Cold War era. MP Scott Peters, D-San Diego, announced on Twitter on January 8 that Carl Vinson would return to San Diego. The Navy has confirmed that it will return to San Diego this summer.

However, it can take a while for all three airlines to be at home at the same time. The Roosevelt left San Diego on Friday for a mission in the western Pacific, which the Navy says will take at least seven months.

