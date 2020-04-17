San Diego Comic-Con 2020 has been canceled, but will return in 2021 – GeekTyrant

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 is finally officially canceled. We all knew this was coming so it shouldn’t surprise you, but I’m still sorry about it. I love going to Comic-Con and hanging out with like-minded fans and seeing and hanging out with friends that I only see once a year. It’s a bumper, but what can you do !? 2020 has been destroyed by the coronavirus.

It was announced that Comic-Con will return in 2021 from July 22 to the 25th. So at least we have that to look forward to. They also say that WonderCon will return next year and run from March 26 to the 28th.

Here is the full Comic-Con press release shared with all the details:

For the first time in its 50-year history of the San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual celebration of pop culture announced with great regret that Comic-Con will not be held in 2020. The event will return to the San Diego Conference Center from July 22-25, 2021.

Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan their conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders have relied on its events for much of their career, they hoped to delay this decision as they expected to reduce COVID-19 concerns by summer. Ongoing monitoring of health advisors and recent statements from the Governor of California made it clear that moving forward with plans for this year would not be safe.

Similarly, Anaheim’s WonderCon, due to take place April 10-12, 2020, will return to the Anaheim Conference Center from March 26-28, 2021.

In addition to its conventions, Comic-Con is planning major renovations to the Federal Balboa Park Building with completion of the grand opening of the Comic-Con Museum in the summer of 2021. However, the state of COVID-19 has had an impact on these efforts also. As such, they will be replenishing major renovations originally planned by the Museum, but not diminishing the experience offered to visitors to the Museum’s grand opening. They hope to release construction plans that will reflect the Museum’s transformation and share more information on these efforts in the coming months.

SDCC also announced that individuals who have purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option of requesting a refund or transferring their badges to Comic-Con 2021. All 2020 badge holders will receive an email within the next week with instructions regarding how to apply for a refund. Comic-Con 2020 exhibitors will have the option of requesting a refund or transferring their payments to Comic-Con 2021 and will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to process their application.

In the next few days OnPeak, the official affiliate of Comic-Con hotels, will cancel hotel bookings and refund all deposits made through them. Anyone booking through onPeak does not need to take any action, including trying to cancel their reservations online or contacting the company over the phone as the process will be handled automatically. Those who booked rooms through OnPeak will be notified when refunds are complete.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are sorry to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, a spokesman for the organization. “We look forward to a time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”