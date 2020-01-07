Samsung's rolling robot Ballie is like your personal BB-8

Loading...

Samsung used CES to show a revolution in ball technology. Ballie is a rolling robot that follows you – similar to BB-8 but the size of a softball.

According to Samsung, it can be used to patrol your home, its camera looking for burglars. “Special moments” can also be captured with this camera, said Sebastian Seung, Executive Vice President at Samsung Electronics. Moments like your grandmother’s confused face when a robot ball follows her into the bathroom in the middle of the night, or your dog just before he destroys your new toy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3j8nxMYAjEQ [/ embed]

Samsung also says Ballie is a fitness assistant because nothing makes your blood pump like it is chased or chirped by a robot.

It can also communicate with other smart devices.

It’s a ball!

No word about when Ballie will be available or how much it will cost. We will update this story as we receive more information.

Previously, Samsung showed its new lite phones, the Chromebook and a vertical television at CES to watch Instagram stories in 4K quality as they should be.

,