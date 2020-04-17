Samsung’s new TV boxes can be converted into cat houses

Cats have never needed a reason to turn a cardboard box into a convenient nest. Now Samsung is helping them.

Earlier this month, Samsung announced several, um, off-the-box steps to make its TV boxes more secure. Three of its TVs, Frame, Sero, and Serif, will feature eco-friendly corrugated cardboard packaging. In addition to the material itself, Samsung also puts dot-matrix patterns in the boxes so you can cut it and turn it into something else.

This is more practical for people.

The cat house is the obvious show-stopper here. It’s pretty incredible that it has Samsung branding on the roof, but who doesn’t love when cats turn into tiny houses?

This is a big boon to everyone currently stuck at home with cats who are either unhappy about it, or sick to their owners.

Samsung has also shown boxes that can be booklet or entertainment center. It was cold but maybe we weren’t here. Pet content is important today and Samsung deserves some credit for finding a way to incorporate itself into that conversation.

More to the point, recycling unused cardboard boxes into things that are really useful is probably a good habit for people to develop. We will see if the cats decide to ignore and / or destroy the cat houses after a few days.

