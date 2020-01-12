Samsung's new Galaxy Xcover brings its replaceable battery to the USA

We tried it on Thursday, but now it’s official: Samsung’s Galaxy Xcover Pro comes to the US, replaceable battery and so on.

The latest update of the almost ten-year-old Samsung line of more durable Galaxy smartphones seems to be a big one. The Xcover Pro not only has a replaceable battery, but also offers the more modern Galaxy look of a button-free front display.

The $ 499 smartphone is IP68 waterproof and dustproof and, according to Samsung, has a beefy design (MIL-STD-810) that can withstand drops of up to two meters without a protective cover. The highlight for most people is probably the battery. It has a 4050mAh power source that delivers a lot of juice itself, but you can also extend your usage, unlike most other modern smartphones.

On the inside of the Xcover Pro there is 4 GB RAM and 64 GB onboard storage as well as a microSD slot. The 6.3-inch screen is FHD +, so not exactly the highest end of the smartphone displays. But it’s probably enough for those who prefer the more durable design of the Xcover Pro.

You also get cameras. On the back there is a double lens setup with a standard 25MP sensor and a wide angle 8MP sensor. There is also a 13 megapixel front camera. Is a modern phone really worth it if you can’t take selfies?

Samsung has generally positioned the Xcover line as a business option, and the Xcover Pro is no different. It has two built-in programmable buttons that allow the phone to be used as a walkie-talkie thanks to a partnership with Microsoft through Microsoft Teams.

The design and budget prices of the Xcover Pro are primarily aimed at what Samsung calls a frontline worker. However, there are no purchase restrictions. In a TechCrunch CES 2020 briefing, the site reports that Samsung “will also sell it to individual customers.”

This report, along with the Samsung press release, indicates that the phone is already available for purchase. At the time of writing, however, it is not shown in the search queries of the Samsung online shop. Just keep looking if you think this is the phone for you. The Galaxy Xcover Pro will soon be available to US customers at a price of $ 499.

