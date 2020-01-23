Samsung's new foldable cell phone sounds much better than the Galaxy Fold

We’re still a few weeks away from officially introducing Samsung’s new foldable phone, but it already sounds like it’s a significant improvement over the Galaxy Fold. At least if the latest rumors are signs of it.

While we’ve already heard that the phone that is said to be called the Galaxy Z Flip will have a clamshell design, we now know a bit more about how this folding screen works.

The new details come from Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, who reports that the Z Flip can be “locked” at a 90-degree angle, which allows the lower half of the phone to act as a stand. Apps, including the phone’s camera, can use this orientation. This is particularly useful for video calls or watching short videos. Weinbach also says the flap reflects another notable feature from the original folding telephone era: ending phone calls by folding them closed.

This is a little different from how Motorola Razr works. Although the phone also has a clamshell design, its hinge cannot “snap” into a 90 degree position. Instead, it uses a smaller, secondary screen, which you can use with some apps like the Google Duo when the phone is folded.

The Z Flip, on the other hand, will use a single, supposedly 6.7-inch display that can adapt to two different orientations.

Of course, these are all still unconfirmed rumors for the time being, but the new details are in line with a concept that had previously annoyed the company at its developer conference last year. In the video, Samsung showed how a clamshell-style phone can use a folding screen as the kind of kickstand that Weinbach mentioned.

The new rumors come just a few weeks before Samsung’s Unpacked event. In addition to the alleged Galaxy Z Flip, the company is expected to launch its next line of 5G-enabled flagship phones, the Galaxy S20.

But it’s the Galaxy Z Flip that’s a bigger question mark. After the messed up Galaxy Fold rollout last year, the pressure will be enormous for Samsung to present a foldable phone that is actually ready for the spotlight. All the more fascinating is the little we know about Z Flip. While the design of the Galaxy Fold was thick and awkward – not to mention this fold – the Z Flip sounds like it could use the foldable display in a way that actually makes sense.

By using a clamshell design, Samsung can not only take advantage of the nostalgia of the flip phone, but also handle the phone more easily. Instead of a device that is bulky and wide, you may also be able to operate it with one hand.

Still, there is still a ton we don’t know, including the price or most of the specs. The good news is that we don’t have to wait long: February 11th is unpacked. Now all we have to do is hope that there are no kinks.