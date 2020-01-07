Samsung's latest AI project is an imaginary keyboard for your phone

Loading...

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

The typing experience on smartphones has improved enormously over the years, but typing with your thumbs will never be as fast as with a real keyboard. Samsung thinks it is something with its newest Android function, which it calls SelfieType. At CES, the company demonstrates this AI-driven system that allows you to type on an imaginary keyboard.

SelfieType comes from Samsung’s C-Lab program, a kind of internal incubator that develops quirky technologies that can eventually find their way to real products. Samsung’s decision to announce SelfieType suggests that it has relatively high confidence in its capabilities. I say ‘relative’ because Samsung has already rolled out products and functions before they are ready. The Galaxy Fold is only the newest one.

When you start SelfieType (assuming you ever get the chance), the phone activates the front camera and starts looking at your hands. SelfieType does not rely on depth sensors or IR point projectors to track your fingers – it uses AI to map where each finger is moving so that you can “simulate” on a keyboard that does not exist. As you tap on the tabletop, the phone translates those presses to the on-screen keyboard. And just like magic, you get the text on your screen.

The whole idea goes back to the keyboard accessories of the laser projector that were completely in the clouds some ten years ago. You can still buy one for around $ 30, but you shouldn’t do that. They are slower and less accurate than any modern touchscreen keyboard. Plus, that’s another accessory to lug around. SelfieType has at least the advantage that it is built into the device. In the video below, Samsung shows SelfieType on various devices, including an ordinary phone, a Galaxy Fold and a tablet.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRFvUYQ_SZ0 (/ embed)

It is possible that SelfieType works better than you would expect – we have seen that neural networks do some very impressive things. That said, it seems that typing on an invisible keyboard would be difficult even with perfect AI mapping. You will probably have to keep your hands in place, tied to a virtual home row that you cannot see or feel. On a phone you can see the keyboard as you type, and haptics can offer some form of tactility.

For now, SelfieType is just a demo. Samsung has made promises to include it in future devices. Although, it could probably do this with a software update if it decides it’s ready for prime time.

Read now: