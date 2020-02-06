Samsung’s Galaxy S20 heralds a 5G upgrade cycle, smart prices, camera upgrades, future-proof specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 preview: all expected business functions

Samsung’s Unpacked event on Tuesday will unveil the Samsung Galaxy S20 line-up and is likely to trigger the real 5G upgrade cycle for both businesses and consumers.

The catch for Samsung will reach the price for a 5G value proposition that misses a killing app for consumers. Enterprises can look at the Galaxy S20 line-up from Samsung for future-proof devices and use 5G to keep Wi-Fi employees in the coffee shop while improving collaboration and security.

Based on countless leaks, Samsung will probably mark the following at Unpacked:

An important camera upgrade, because Samsung wants to close a gap with Apple’s iPhone 11, which did better than expected due to the ability to take photos. The Galaxy S20 is said to have an Ultra model with a whopping 108MP camera and a potential 100x zoom.

Storage and RAM upgrades that ensure that applications run better. The Galaxy S20 line is expected to have somewhere between 12GB and 16GB RAM.

5G capability on the Galaxy S20 screens, which can range from 6.2 inches to 6.9 inches.

A foldable model that may be called the Flip. This model is expected to fit in with Motorola’s Razr restart.

Prices designed to reach multiple price points and needs for consumers and businesses. Keep in mind that the latter may be more important for Samsung, since the life of the device is approaching three years.

Make no mistake, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 will be crucial for the giant of consumer electronics, which will also do a B2B push in 2020. That story should support the smartphone unit from Samsung, which has not produced a huge upgrade cycle since the launch of the Galaxy S7.

Counterpoint noted:

We expect shipments to reach more than 40 million units by 2020, driven by rumors about camera and hardware specifications, standard 5G and competitive retail prices.

Here are the themes to watch out for Samsung unpacked and important questions.

Does 5G stimulate a smartphone rebound as standard and does Samsung give an early 2020 boost? Last year the smartphone problem revolved around future-proofing. Why buy a 4G phone if you probably have a better network option 12 months later? That question haunted the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10. The 5G question haunted the entire industry, although Apple did better than expected due to camera upgrades and good price decisions. With 5G networks being rolled out in more areas and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 platform, 5G will be the norm. Samsung wants to profit early.

Will Samsung’s camera upgrade boost sales? Two years ago, Samsung was a clear leader in the field of cameras, but Apple and other rivals closed the gap. With its Pixel devices, Google emphasized how algorithmic photography can compensate for lower megapixels. However, the Qualcomm Snapdragon platform makes better photography possible. Samsung combines that progress with its own upgrades that are equivalent to an AI hybrid and pure hardware specifications. Rumor has it that the S20 Ultra has multiple cameras and a 108MP option. The big question is: what kind of camera will the advanced S20 devices have?

Pricing strategy is everything. Samsung has become a lot savvier with its price models. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite illustrate how Samsung thinks about prices. By offering lower price points, Samsung can bring more premium functions to the market and at the same time keep countertop, high-quality devices priced high. The Galaxy S20 lineup is likely to maintain that approach with Counterpoint bets that the Galaxy S20 base will start at $ 850. Also note that the Galaxy S10 line is likely to see price cuts. It is unclear whether the Note 10 will also see price drops.

Samsung will also speak with the company. Aside from Knox for security and DeX for productivity and desktop use, Samsung is likely to promote the influence of 5G on tasks such as video conferencing, collaboration, and document sharing. The specifications of the Galaxy S20 line indicate more enterprise-grade apps and usage. Search for Samsung to bind 5G, Galaxy S20 and digital transformation together. Samsung can also promote specific usage situations as it has with its slim, robust devices such as the Galaxy XCover Pro.

What is the deal with foldable? The folding market had a good start in 2019 for a good reason: it is largely categorized by high prices and beta tests. Samsung must outline its folding approach at Unpacked and hopefully align prices with budgets for technical purchases.