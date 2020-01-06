Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite look damn good

Loading...

Samsung announced its new Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite before CES 2020, but we had to test both phones in Las Vegas.

If you couldn’t recognize it by its name, they offer the key features of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 at a lower price.

Although these prices are not yet known, we can assume that the Lite versions cost less than the original devices, which are between $ 749 and $ 999.

What do these phones offer?

Let’s start with the similarities.

Both the S10 Lite and the Note10 Lite are equipped with 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O displays with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 (394 ppi). On the front of the phone there are pin cameras with 32 megapixels.

Both phones are identical on the front.

There is also a 4,500 mAh battery in every phone under the hood. In terms of memory, the S10 Lite and Note10 Lite have 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. They also run the latest Android 10 operating system.

There are a few differences between the two. On the back of the S10 Lite are a five-megapixel macro camera, a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

It also comes with a new feature called Super Steady OIS, which gives you more stability when taking action photos or videos. Unfortunately, the demo room was a bit small and cramped, so I didn’t get the chance to try it out.

The S10 Lite has a cool new feature that keeps the camera steady.

The Note10 Lite now has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a wide-angle camera and a telephoto lens.

The phones also contain various processors. The S10 Lite is equipped with a Snapdragon 855 processor, while the Note 10 Lite is equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 8895.

Samsung isn’t sure why it chose different processors, but the original versions follow the same pattern. The S10 has a Snapdragon 855 processor, while the Note10 comes with an Exynos 9810 chipset.

In addition, the Note10 Lite has the S-Pen, which you can use to take notes, control presentations, take photos and much more.

The Note10 Lite is nothing without its S-Pen.

Both are available in different colors. With the Note10 you have the choice between prism white, prism black and prism blue. The Note10 Lite is available in the colors Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.

Both phones look and feel great personally. Compared to the original flagship versions, only functions that I don’t really think are important are missing.

The Aura Red would definitely be my first choice.

This includes things like a higher resolution display, wireless / fast charging and more storage space. There are also minor details to consider, such as the fact that the Note10’s S-Pen is equipped with a gyroscope and an accelerometer for gesture control.

The lite versions seem to be perfect for those who keep an eye on the flagship of Samsung phones but don’t want to throw that much money.

However, their attractiveness also depends on how much cheaper they will be. If the difference isn’t too big, it may be worth looking for the flagships.

So far, Samsung hasn’t released any availability details, but we’ll update this story as we get more information.