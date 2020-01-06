Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook has a 4K OLED display and premium price tag

Loading...

Google’s Chrome OS started as a platform for super cheap laptops, that’s why the original Chromebook Pixel was such a surprise. That premium Chromebook has paved the way for better hardware, such as the Pixelbook and the latest Samsung laptop, the Galaxy Chromebook. It has a super-thin chassis, lots of power and a 13.3-inch 4K OLED screen. However, it is not getting cheap. The Galaxy Chromebook starts at $ 1,000.

The Galaxy Chromebook is very similar to the Pixelbook – it is fully convertible with bold but simple lines and a large trackpad. For all purposes this is perhaps the Pixelbook 2. Perhaps the most striking difference between the two devices is that the Samsung laptop has a striking red color. There is also a slot with a stylus and a microSD card slot, both of which were not included in the Pixelbook.

The 13.3-inch screen almost always has 3.9 mm bezels, but the bottom is slightly larger. This is one of the few OLED laptops that Samsung has ever made and the first with Chrome OS. It must offer excellent colors and clarity compared to LCD laptops. Samsung also says that there will be a version with HDR 400 compatibility later in 2020. The impressive display means that the nominal battery life is slightly lower after about 10 hours than that of other Chromebooks.

On the inside, the Galaxy Chromebook has a 10th generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The microSD card slot can add more storage and you also have a few USB-C ports and a 3.5 mm audio connection.

Google clearly wants Chrome OS to go beyond the bulk SKUs that are suitable for schools and offices, and devices such as the Galaxy Chromebook could get it there. Google and Samsung have worked closely together on the Galaxy Chromebook and Google is even present at CES this week to discuss the device. However, this still runs the same Chrome OS that you can get on a $ 200 laptop. That means that you are limited to Chrome, web apps, Android apps and (beta) Linux support.

Although Chrome OS has progressed considerably, a $ 1,000 Chromebook is still a difficult sale. With maximum specifications (up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage) the Galaxy Chromebook costs much more. The device is launched in the first quarter of the year.

