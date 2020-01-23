Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z flip could have a kink in the display

It turns out that the most mocked feature of the Samsung Galaxy Fold could be a comeback to the company’s next foldable phone.

I’m talking about the fold, of course. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip, the clamshell cell phone from Samsung, which will be presented alongside its new S20 line, should have a kink in the display, according to a new rumor.

The new detail comes again from Max Weinbach from XDA Developers, who triggered a storm over the upcoming Z Flip and S20 lineup. According to Weinbach, the Z Flip will use “Samsung Ultra Thin Glass” instead of the plastic display of the Galaxy Fold. This is also an unconfirmed rumor, but it is consistent with previous reports that the company has developed a glass display for foldable devices. While a screen with a visible fold sounds less than ideal, the overall quality of the display should be better if glass is actually used instead of plastic.

So Galaxy Z Flip. Capacitive fingerprint scanner on the side. Dual 12MP cameras, wide and ultra wide. 15W charge. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are supported.

“Samsung Ultra Thin Glass” with crease marks is used. A dynamic AMOLED display is used.

In addition to the kink, Weinbach also reports that the folding cell phone will have a fingerprint sensor on the side of the device and two 12-megapixel cameras. The phone will also feature one of the S10’s coolest tricks from last year: reverse wireless charging.

Even with a crease, a lot of what we’ve heard about the Z Flip sounds promising. A clamshell design makes a lot more sense from a usability standpoint, and the ability to “lock” the phone in a 90-degree position could open up some interesting use cases. It also has the advantage that the flip-phone nostalgia we know from Motorola’s upcoming launch of the Razr is still a big deal.

But for critics, the crease could prove difficult to ignore. As Mashable noted in last year’s review of the fold, the fold was an almost constant reminder of the phone’s imperfections. At the very least, the good news is that if Samsung ultimately uses new material for the Z Flip, the crease may be less visible and hopefully more durable.