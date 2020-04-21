Samsung voice recorder ‘trash’ folder added in update

Samsung’s suite of applications for its Galaxy smartphones features a couple of useful instruments, 1 of which is a voice recorder. Now, Samsung is updating that voice recorder application with a new “trash” folder which could come in useful for some.

SamMobile spotted an update to the voice recorder application which is rolling out by using the Galaxy Retailer. There is no visible overhaul or nearly anything below, simply just a new solution for deleting files.

The new trash selection in Samsung’s voice recorder application makes a different folder — like the Recycle Bin on Windows — which homes deleted voice recordings for a restricted time. Following you have deleted a recording, the app homes it for 30 days right before permanently deleting it. For the duration of all those 30 days, you can restore the file to the voice recorder app.

For individuals who file a lot and finish up deleting information, this could be a savior if you afterwards recognize a recording must not have been deleted. The only dilemma is that, with Samsung’s implementation, the trash operate desires to be enabled in the voice recorder options. Irrespective of whether you have had the app installed earlier or not, you are going to will need to toggle it on right before the trash folder really is effective. Normally, deleting a recording will act as normal.

