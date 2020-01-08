Samsung unveils T7 Touch portable SSD with fingerprint scanner

Loading...

Today, Samsung has unveiled the latest entry in its range of T-series portable SSDs. The Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch is an external storage drive that offers speeds up to twice as fast as the Samsung T5 (test), and for the first time ever, has a built-in fingerprint sensor for more of security.

The new T7 Touch offers very respectable read speeds of up to 1050 MB / s and write speeds of 1000 MB / s while retaining the bus-powered portable form factor that made the Samsung range of drives so popular with consumers.

The Samsung T7 Touch will be available in storage capacities of 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB. The 500 GB version starts at $ 129.99, while the 1 TB and 2 TB editions will cost $ 229.99 and 399, respectively. $ 99.

The T7 touch has a USB-C interface that supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 for 10Gbps connectivity. Readers will support backward compatibility for interfaces that do not support faster USB speeds.

Weighing only 58 grams with dimensions of 3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches, the T7 touch retains the diminishing form factor of its predecessors which makes it easy to slip into a shirt or pants pocket.

These specifications aside, the big problem with this new version is security; most notably, the inclusion of a fingerprint sensor for the very first time.

Excerpt from Samsung press release:

For an extra layer of security, the T7 Touch brings the first fingerprint scanner built into an SSD in addition to password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption. It also includes a “motion LED” that allows the user to determine the status of the device at a glance.

Samsung notes that the T7 Touch can recognize up to four fingerprints in situations where a reader is shared among several people. Users will be able to quickly access locked data by holding their finger on the reader housing. A handy LED indicator light will help users quickly determine if the reader is locked or unlocked.

In addition to the T7 Touch, Samsung is also launching a version without fingerprint sensor. This drive, simply called Portable SSD T7, will launch in the second quarter of 2020 and offers the same speed improvements as its predecessor T5.

Personally, I am a big fan of these little disks and I use them almost every day when I work from my MacBook Pro. Their size, speed, build quality, capacity and reliability are hard to beat. The idea of ​​integrated fingerprint security is interesting, and the Motion LED function also seems intriguing.

Needless to say, I am looking forward to getting to know this reader. Be sure to subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for the full review of the T7 Touch coming this month.

Do you use portable SSDs with your Mac? What do you think of Samsung’s latest entry into its venerable line of portable SSDs? Ring in the comments with your thoughts.

