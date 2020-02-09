Samsung Unpacked 2020 to continue with Coronavirus steps

A number of exhibitors have withdrawn or reduced their presence at the Mobile World Congress due to the corona virus. Another upcoming launch event is the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung today confirmed that Unpacked continues with additional precautions as planned.

In an email to attendees on Sunday, Samsung issued a “cautionary note” about the corona virus outbreak. “The company will monitor developments closely and take additional precautionary measures as planned.”

Hand disinfection stations are available throughout the venue, and thermal cameras are attached to all venue entrances. Face masks are available on request. To protect the health and well-being of participants, anyone with unusual or extreme respiratory symptoms is asked to contact their local healthcare provider.

Manual handwrapping has been recommended since the onset of the outbreak, while thermal imaging helps identify those with high temperatures that are typically placed at airports. There will be face masks available from Samsung as they are sold out at retailers across the country. Finally, there will be medical assistants who can consult the participants on site.

Finally, Samsung reminded attendees of U.S. government restrictions on entering the country if they had visited China in the past two weeks. The company follows the guidelines and recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and San Francisco’s health authorities.

Finally, we would like to remind you that the US government is restricting the entry of non-US citizens who have visited China in the past 14 days. Please note that the CDC recommends those who have symptoms of the coronavirus to avoid contact with others and not to travel ill. For those who cannot visit Unpacked personally for any reason, we invite you to join us via our livestream.

