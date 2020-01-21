Samsung T7 Touch Review - faster with fingerprint security

A few weeks ago at CES 2020, Samsung unveiled the latest iteration of its range of T-series portable SSDs, the Samsung T7 Touch. The latest portable SSD from the South Korean giant’s portfolio comes with built-in PCIe NVMe flash storage for the first time, resulting in faster top speeds compared to previous entries in the range.

In addition, the T7 Touch comes with an integrated fingerprint security scanner to complement the password security that was present in previous generations of the T-series range.

With the entry-level 500GB model at the same starting price of $ 130 as its predecessor, should you consider the Samsung T7 Touch as the next portable SSD companion for your MacBook or iPad Pro? Watch our practical video review for more details.

Characteristics

Varieties of 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB

Available in black or silver color options

Transfer speeds up to 1050 MB / s read and 1000 MB / s write

USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity (up to 10 GB / s)

UASP (USB-attachment SCSI Protocol) support

Bus powered, no power connectors required

Includes USB-C to USB-C cable and USB-C to USB-A cable

Integrated fingerprint reader with Motion LED status indicator

Aluminum monocoque design

Impact resistant to withstand drops up to 6.6 feet

Optional data protection with software (password and fingerprint recognition)

256-bit AES hardware encryption

Dimensions 85 x 57 x 8.0 mm

Weight 58g

3 year limited warranty

Samsung T7 Touch (1 TB) Black

Samsung T7 Touch (1 TB) Silver

Samsung T7 Touch (500 GB) Black

Samsung T7 Touch (500 GB) Silver

Video: Samsung T7 Touch Review

Samsung T7 Touch form factor compared to Samsung T5

The first thing I did after unpacking the Samsung T7 Touch was to compare it to the Samsung T5 (test). I use the Samsung T5 almost every day and I think its form factor is ideal for use on MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. The Samsung T7 Touch is similar in size to the T5, but it is a little longer, while losing part of the thickness of the T5.

Samsung notes that the T7 Touch is similar in size to a typical credit card, and I agree 100%. I put it side by side with my Apple card and found them almost identical in terms of length and width. Obviously, the T7 Touch is thicker than a conventional credit card, but that goes without saying.

So while the Samsung T7 feels a little bigger in the hand thanks to about 10 mm of extra width compared to its predecessor, the device is still easily pocketable. In terms of weight, the T7 Touch only weighs 7 grams more than the Samsung T5, and given its flatter and spread out format, the extra weight is basically indistinguishable.

Samsung T7 software

Formatted with ExFat ready to use, the Samsung T7 Touch can be immediately used in a Mac or Windows environment. The drive (and available for download) includes Samsung’s portable SSD app, which you need to manage the drive’s security features and settings.

When installing the software and connecting the T7 Touch, you will be prompted to assign a password to the player. Once the password is established, you can switch the security mode, add up to four fingerprints, and toggle the fingerprint unlock feature.

Keep in mind that changing the security mode options requires the app and that you enter your password. In other words, you cannot change the security mode options using only your fingerprints.

Fingerprint sensor

After establishing a password, you will be asked to scan your fingerprint. The Samsung T7’s fingerprint sensor is a square-shaped semiconductor sensor surrounded by a blue LED activity indicator.

Motion LED

The blue LED ring on the outside of the fingerprint scanner is what Samsung calls the “Motion LED” status indicator. It is essentially a sophisticated activity indicator that lets you know when the player is in use, as well as its current lock state.

When the drive is locked, the Motion LED indicator slowly blinks blue. When you place a valid fingerprint on the fingerprint sensor, the LED Motion indicator remains solid blue before the delay expires after approximately 15 seconds of inactivity.

When data transfer occurs, the LED Motion indicator rotates clockwise and times out after 15 seconds of inactivity. Although useful, I have never been a fan of bright activity indicators, especially when working in dark environments. Unlike the T5, this one takes brightness to a whole new level.

The good news is that the light turns off completely after a period of inactivity, but if you transfer large files, you will be on the receiving side of a blue LED light show.

Scan your fingerprint

Scanning your fingerprint works similarly to setting up Touch ID on an iOS device. You simply touch the fingerprint multiple times at different angles with the same finger. A percentage indicator will tell you when the analysis is complete. Then you can add up to three additional fingerprints for a total of four.

Unlocking fingerprints can be toggled and individual fingerprints can be deleted via the Samsung Portable SSD app after confirming your password.

Overall, I think the fingerprint setup process worked pretty well. I can certainly see that such a feature is useful, not only to protect personal data, but to allow multiple people to access that data securely via their own fingerprints.

If you try to access files on the reader without first authenticating yourself with a fingerprint scan or password, you will not be able to write or read from the reader. Instead, you will receive a message telling you that the player is in read-only mode with the installation files for applications that allow you to manage the player’s security settings via password authentication.

Access files by fingerprint from any device, even without the app

What makes the fingerprint security of the Samsung T7 Touch work, however, is that once you’ve set up the fingerprints, you can authenticate yourself on any device capable of reading the reader simply by scanning your fingerprint.

You don’t need to install the app to access your files when you connect to a foreign Mac, PC or even iPad Pro. Assuming fingerprint security is already configured and enabled, you just need to authenticate yourself with your fingerprint, and the reader will unlock and allow read and write access. It’s quite practical.

For example, when I connect to my 13-inch MacBook Pro, without the Samsung software installed, I simply tap the fingerprint sensor to unlock the reader. The same goes when starting my Mac in Windows via Boot Camp. Since the reader is formatted in ExFat, a simple touch of the sensor with my registered finger allows me to access all my files.

With iPadOS 13, users can connect the Samsung T7 Touch directly to an iPad Pro via USB-C. Like macOS and Windows, once the reader is unlocked by analyzing your fingerprint, all the files on the reader are accessible via the Files application.

Of course, you don’t need to use fingerprint security, or any security for that matter, if you don’t want to, but that’s one of the main selling points of the T7 Touch. I think this is a great idea for discs containing sensitive data, or when traveling to where a disc is likely to be lost or stolen.

Speed ​​differences

Besides the remarkable addition of a fingerprint sensor, the biggest new addition to the Samsung T7 Touch is the extra speed thanks to the integrated PCIe NVMe flash. Although the T5 has the same 10 GB / s USB connectivity, it was locked at SATA speeds of 6 GB / s. The Samsung T7 Touch, on the other hand, has flash chips that can finally take advantage of the extra headroom, at least for a period of time.

Previous generation Samsung T5 SSD Benchmark

On paper, the Samsung T7 Touch is evaluated at almost twice as fast as the previous model, which displayed speeds of up to 540 MB / s in reading against 1050 MB / s. The actual tests using the Blackmagic Disk Speed ​​Test utility on my 2019 16 inch MacBook Pro showed a significant improvement with read speed results of around 900 MB / s and writing results around 800 MB / s.

Comparative analysis of the Samsung T7 Touch SSD

Actual landmarks, such as simply copying a large file to or from the Samsung T7 Touch, may paint a slightly different image, depending on the size of the transferred file. For smaller files, the T7 Touch is obviously faster, but larger file transfers, especially those of hundreds of gigabytes, may actually be a bit slower in some circumstances. Admittedly, this is not exactly a 1: 1 comparison since my T7 Touch is only 500 GB against 1 TB on my T5, but it gives you a good idea of ​​what to expect.

Large sustained transfers can lead to limitation

Like previous Samsung NVMe portable SSDs, such as the Samsung X5 (test), the T7 Touch is subject to a limitation when it reaches a certain temperature during a sustained file transfer operation. For smaller files, the increase in speed will be easily apparent, but larger files that cause the flash media to warm up, which activates the limitation, which brings the speeds down to earth for a while.

Taking 9to5Mac

The Samsung Touch T7 is a suite worthy of the previous generation T5. Not only does it have built-in security via a hardware fingerprint sensor, but it is also capable of being faster than the T5.

That said, the T7 will accelerate when pushed hard, decreasing transfer speeds when the drive gets too hot. This is something to keep in mind if you are transferring big data regularly. But if the player is just your daily work player, or even if you’re working with large 4K video files, the Samsung T7 should be a solid real-world artist.

That said, if speed is most important to you, there are faster drives, like Samsung’s own X5-compatible Thunderbolt 3 portable SSD. Although, like the T5 Touch, the X5 is also likely to slow down when pushed to its limits.

If you absolutely don’t want fingerprint security, be on the lookout for direct tracking of the Samsung T5, the next T7. The T7 base line comes without fingerprint security, which means it should also cost less than the flagship Touch edition when it launches later this year.

What do you think of the latest portable USB SSDs from Samsung? Are you considering buying one? Would you like to use integrated fingerprint security? Pick up below in the comments with your thoughts.

