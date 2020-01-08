Samsung T7 Touch portable SSD with fingerprint protection

Loading...

Samsung T7 Touch

Samsung has released an external SSD with a built-in fingerprint reader to make access easier.

The T7 Touch features a fast SSD drive – with reading speeds of 1,050 MB / s and writing speeds of 1,000 MB / s – that uses the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard and is encased in a slim and durable aluminum that only weighs 58 gram and still withstand a fall of two meters.

But it is the fingerprint reader that really makes the T7 Touch stand out. Users can easily and quickly access data by pressing a finger on the reader and LEDs indicate whether the drive is locked or unlocked.

A maximum of four fingerprints can be entered in the drive so that multiple users can access the data. The data is also password protected and encrypted using AES 256-bit hardware data encryption.

The innovation crammed into the Samsung T7 Touch was recognized during the CES 2020 Innovation Awards.

“Consumers who are constantly working, playing and passionate projects want to be able to safely take their content,” Mike Mang, vice president of Brand Product Biz Team, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “Now their data is secure thanks to the built-in fingerprint recognition functionality that delivers industry-leading transfer speeds in a compact form factor.”

In terms of compatibility, the T7 Touch works with iOS, Windows, macOS and Android devices.

The T7 Touch is offered in a black or silver finish and has a capacity of 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB, priced at $ 129.99, $ 299.99 and $ 399.99 respectively. It also comes with a limited 3-year warranty.

The T7 Touch is available this month and is followed in Q2 by the T7, a comparable disk but without the fingerprint reader.

