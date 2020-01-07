Samsung statement starts with the Galaxy Home release

Loading...

The Samsung Galaxy Home and Home Mini are both enigmas, which were announced but never released – except for a limited announcement of a beta test program.

The good news is that Samsung has now issued a statement specifically addressing the lack of information about both Bixby powered smart home speakers.

The Korean tech giant told SamMobile: “The smart speaker plays an integral role in Samsung’s vision to make lives easier and more convenient via the Internet of Things (IoT).”

“Through a beta test program for Galaxy Home and Galaxy Home Mini, we have listened to valuable feedback from consumers and are now evaluating the results of the beta test. We look forward to sharing more information about product availability soon. “

Although that is great news for a possible release of Samsung Galaxy Home, the lack of something concrete is not great. If you were enthusiastic about the decent form factor, it would seem that you had to wait a little longer to get to know Bixby up close and personally in a loudspeaker.

(Update 01/07): It appears that Samsung will release the Galaxy Home Mini in early 2020, according to Hyunsuk Kim, the chief executive officer of Samsung’s consumer electronics division who spoke to Bloomberg. The device is currently being tested in South Korea, with 63 connected devices, including smart lighting, curtains, devices and more. He was reluctant on an exact release date, but with the Samsung Galaxy S11 to be released on February 11, 2020, it would be the perfect partner.

(Update: 11/22): Some new hardware data were announced by a Samsung Bixby Developer Day event in Seoul (via Android Police). Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Home Mini comes with four remote IR transmitters and receivers. This opens the home controls with devices that may not have a Wi-Fi connection – think of TVs, automated blinds etc.

Not only that, but the first beta test of the Galaxy Home Mini seems to have been quite successful, since the Yonhap News Agency has so far provided very positive feedback about the Nest Mini rival. That said, we still have no details of the release date or even a potential timeframe. The wait continues.

Speculation is also common since the Galaxy Home Mini was noticed at the Samsung Developers Conference 2019. The smaller speaker has been available for two months as part of a beta testing program in South Korea. A closer look at developers indicates a release in the not too distant future.

A bigger question mark about the Galaxy Home and Home Mini could actually be if someone wants to invest in a different ecosystem at this stage. The Google Home and Alexa smart speaker integrations make them difficult to tackle – even the Apple HomePod has difficulty making dents.

Let us know in the comments if you are enthusiastic about the Samsung Galaxy Home. Will you pick one up once a release date has been officially announced?

