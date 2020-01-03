Samsung shipped over 6.7 million 5G phones in 2019

Loading...

For the first time, you can buy a 5G-enabled phone from all major U.S. providers. Whether you should or not is an open question, but according to Samsung, surprisingly many people took the plunge in 2019. The company said it shipped more than 6.7 million 5G phones last year.

Samsung claims to hold the majority of 5G devices worldwide with 53.9 percent. This also indicates that a total of around 13 million 5G smartphones were sold in 2019. Samsung currently has five 5G devices on the market: the Galaxy S10 5G, the Note10 5G, the Note10 + 5G, the Galaxy A90 5G and the Galaxy Fold 5G. Some other OEMs like LG and Huawei have a handful of 5G models, but clearly they haven't sold as many as Samsung.

5G smartphones accounted for about 1 percent of global sales in 2019, but Samsung expects the 5G phone market to expand significantly in the coming year. Neil Shah, Vice President of Research at Counterpoint Research, expects 5G support to increase 1,687 percent in 2020. This is not surprising, since Qualcomm generally involves OEMs heavily in the implementation of 5G.

In 2020, all flagship smartphones powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 SoC (System-on-a-Chip) will support 5G. That's not because the 865 has an integrated 5G modem. Instead, Qualcomm decided to support 5G via a separate modem, which, as in 2019, is connected to the SoC. However, OEMs must purchase this part along with the new Snapdragon chip. Qualcomm does not allow non-5G devices to the 865. The slightly less powerful 765 also supports 5G, although this chip has an integrated 5G modem.

Meanwhile, 5G networks in the U.S. are still evolving slowly. A lack of mid-band spectrum has meant that the charge carriers have to concentrate on millimeter waves and low band. Millimeter waves like Verizon and AT&T support high speeds but have no range. Low-band like the new nationwide 5G from T-Mobile offers a good range, but is hardly (if at all) faster than LTE.

As the largest Android device manufacturer, Samsung is likely to still be one step ahead in 2020. Apple could break Samsung's 5G dominance, but it's never been easier to introduce new networking technologies. So in 2020 we could get another generation of 4G iPhones. Samsung hopes to achieve even more traction in the 5G area with the introduction of the first 5G tablet, a variant of the Galaxy Tab S6. This device will be launched in South Korea in the first quarter of 2020.

