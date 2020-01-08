Samsung reveals how many Galaxy Fold phones it actually sold

Loading...

In December 2019, Samsung Electronic’s president, Young Son, announced that the company had sold one million Galaxy Fold devices. This is a respectable number given the price of $ 1,980. However, Samsung contested this number, saying son may have confused the company’s sales target for the year.

On Wednesday, the president and CEO of Samsung’s IT & Mobile Communication division, Koh Dong-jin, gave the Korean news agency Yonhap a completely different number.

“I think we sold 400,000 to 500,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones,” he told reporters during CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

Note the wording. Mr. Koh doesn’t seem to be particularly sure about this number, and 400,000 to 500,000 is a fairly large range. I have contacted Samsung to confirm this number and will update this article if I hear anything.

Even though it’s far from a million units sold, this lower value is still pretty impressive. In addition to the extravagant price, Galaxy Fold suffered from early expenses and several delays in starting.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper folding phone in February, which will be followed by a decent successor to the Galaxy Fold in 2020.

At this year’s CES there weren’t as many new foldable phones as foldable tablets and laptops with a foldable display, including the ThinkPad X1 Fold from Lenovo, the Horseshoe Bend concept from Intel and the Concept Duet and Concept Ori from Dell.

With two new devices from Samsung and cell phones from TCL, Huawei and Xiaomi in the pipeline, 2020 will definitely be the year of things that work.

samsung [t] samsung-galaxy-fold [t] ces2020 [t] tech [t] smartphones