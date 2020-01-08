Samsung quietly launches the robust Galaxy Xcover Pro

Loading...

Robust smartphones are few and far between, which is why the very silent announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro is one that some of you may be very interested in.

The device is clearly designed for durability and even comes with a MIL-STD-810 certification. That means the file has to withstand a fair share of abuse – unlike many other Samsung smartphones. With no fanfare, the device is confirmed in Finland (via WinFuture.de), which happens to be the home base of the original robust smartphone company – Nokia.

Inside, the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro comes with an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage – which can be expanded via a microSD card. It is also a large device, with a 6.3-inch LCD screen complete with a notch with holes and an aspect ratio of 20: 9.

There is also room for a removable battery of 4,050 mAh that also supports fast charging of 15 W. That’s pretty impressive, considering that the Xcover Pro also has an IP68 water and dust resistance. At the rear you will find a double camera set-up at the rear that consists of a 25-megapixel wide and 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. As for the selfie camera, the display notch plays host to a 13-megapixel sensor. On the side, the on / off button also functions as a capacitive fingerprint scanner.

A painful point of the device is that it is pre-installed with Android Pie, although we would be surprised if the Android 10 update were not released. That might be a dealbreaker for some of you, but with very few solid, robust smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro looks at least as a decent option on paper.

Regarding availability, we are not sure if and when we will see the Xcover Pro outside of Finland, but WinFuture.de notes that it will be sold for € 499 and is expected to expand to other European markets in February.

