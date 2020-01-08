Samsung Pass blatantly copies Apple's Face ID icon

Loading...

Yesterday, Samsung introduced its Samsung Pass feature yesterday. Like Apple’s Face ID and Touch ID, this allows your face or fingerprints to connect to things like ebanking services.

Samsung Pass allows you to use your saved biometric information (fingerprint, iris or facial recognition) to log into accounts, apps and websites. You can also add personal information such as your address and card information so that you can fill it out quickly and easily.

But functionality was not the only thing like Face ID: Samsung blatantly copied the Apple icon …

NordVPN

Above you can see Samsung’s presentation slide on the left and Apple’s Face ID icon on the right. The two are not just similar, they are practically identical. The edges of the rounded corners, with the straight sections removed. Vertical eyes. The J-shaped nose. The proportions of the smile.

Samsung can’t even use Xiaomi’s unconvincing excuse here for its Apple clones.

If you have two designers with similar skills, it makes sense that they come to the same conclusion. It doesn’t matter if someone else has come to the same conclusion.

When designing an icon to represent a face, vertical eyes are not the obvious choice for Samsung.

As John Gruber noted, the design was very specific to Apple, as it was a return to the Finder icon used on the very first Macintosh in 1984. This is why the vertical eyes.

Particularly glaring since the Face ID “face” isn’t just a random smiley face – it’s clearly taken from the Finder icon, which itself is inspired by Susan’s original brilliant Mac startup icon. Kare from 1984.

They might as well use an apple with a bite.

You can see the obvious family resemblance here.

Business Insider observes that it is particularly strange to steal the icon of the slide.

The facial recognition and fingerprint icons actually used by Samsung Pass look different (although the fingerprint icon still looks a lot like Apple’s Touch ID icon), so it wasn’t clear why the slide included these particular icons.

The Apple icon is a registered trademark, so things could become legally sensitive for Samsung.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FyT4O-WPzmQ (/ integrated)