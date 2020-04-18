Samsung no for a longer period syncs keyboard facts for Galaxy telephones

Some of the most a short while ago launched Samsung Galaxy smartphones have shipped without having the means to sync keyboard information with the cloud, but now that’s extending to anyone. As of this 7 days, Samsung Cloud no more time syncs keyboard data.

SamMobile reviews that as of April 13, Samsung Cloud has taken off the skill for Galaxy smartphone entrepreneurs to sync keyboard info. Earlier, the assistance would sync predictions, saved phrases, language preferences, and other knowledge from Samsung’s possess keyboard that arrives pre-put in with the product.

This will not have an impact on the data you already have on your device, but if you strategy to shift to a new Galaxy smartphone in the in close proximity to future — maybe a Galaxy S20 or the Galaxy A51 — that info will not be carried in excess of and you will be starting from scratch. If you presently have keyboard facts in Samsung Cloud, that information has been deleted at this place.

It’s unclear why Samsung has stopped supporting this handy function, but the company was surely peaceful about confirming it. Apparently, the official discover only went reside in the earlier many days, but SamMobile claims it was backdated to March 15th as found under.

