Without a doubt, Google Duo is the best app for video calling on Android and one of Apple’s biggest competitors. We have discovered evidence that Samsung is integrating Google Duo directly into the Samsung Messaging app for Galaxy devices.

When you use the Google Messages app, the standard SMS and RCS app of Pixel and Android One phones, if the person sending you has a Google Duo, you have a handy button to directly enter a Duo video call with that person.

This week The Korea Herald has reported via Android Authority that Samsung is in talks with Google and the Korean courier SK Telecom to set up a video chat service that is made possible by Google Duo and improves RCS messages.

Google Duo in Samsung messages

Although many of the details are still unclear about how such an integration would work, we have reviewed the latest version of the Samsung Messages app for signs of any Google Duo integration. In the strings we found an immediate mention that we could call someone with Google Duo or the standard app for video calls from your phone.

Standard telephone app

Duo

Looking through the assets of the Samsung Messages app, we even find both monochrome and full-color versions of the Google Duo logo and a similar logo that indicates an audio-only Duo call. The different versions can indicate that the Duo logo appears in different places in the app.

One of the icons appears to be next to the conversation, search, and menu buttons at the top of the conversation view. Here is a simple example of what it should look like when turned on.

In the code of the app we have found that Samsung Messages is preparing a way to make an Android intention to start a Google Duo video call with a specific phone number. This is most likely what happens when you tap the upcoming Duo button.

