After months of teasers, Samsung-backed Star Labs (yes, just like the research facility in Superman Comics) launched a fascinating new type of product: a virtual person named Neon.

Neon was introduced at CES on Monday and is “visually real” and capable of “showing emotions and intelligence,” the company claims. It can “connect and learn more about us, acquire new skills and develop”.

I bet none of that still tells you what Neon really is, and Star Labs doesn’t help much with its fairly extensive descriptions. It is “not an AI assistant”, but “just a friend”.

Tomorrow I’m flying to CES and the code is finally working 🙂 Ready for the CORE R3 demo. It can now autonomously create new expressions, new movements and new dialogues (also in Hindi) that are completely different from the originally recorded data. pic.twitter.com/EPAJJrLyjd

According to the photos and videos showing the technology, neon seems to be an advanced chatbot connected to a lifelike digital avatar. Its purpose is not yet exactly known and, despite the advertising materials that show very realistic avatars, neither does its appearance.

It is all based on the company’s Core R3 technology, which provides legal latency (less than a few microseconds) for answering human questions and is said to be “lifelike” and “indistinguishable from reality”. According to Pranav Mistry, CEO of Star Labs, Core R3 can “autonomously create new expressions, new movements and new dialogues (also in Hindi) that are completely different from the originally recorded data”.

Your new friends.

Despite the company’s somewhat confusing language, it seems that it will do something that we basically saw in every science fiction film from the 1980s – a talking, human-looking avatar that could look like anyone else (neons are real computer generated and their appearance) are not based on real people, although they could be) and greet you at an airport or tell you the news. It’s nice, but we have to see more.