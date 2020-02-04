Samsung Gold Box, Logitech MX Master 3, Anchor ANC Headphones and more

Best deals of the day Best deals of the day The best deals on the internet, updated daily.

A Fresh Step cat litter Gold Box, drill brush and storage space under the bed lead to Tuesday’s best deals on the internet.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

<noscript><iframe src="https://kinjadeals.theinventory.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-997177489985277952&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-997177489985277952" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

The best technical deals today

Updating: Use the promotional code EXTRA5 to lower the price to $ 71

The Logitech MX Master 3 is the best working mouse in the world. Period of time. And luckily, for efficiency-obsessed nerds like me, Lenovo now has it for $ 25 and $ 29 off.

All functions that have made the MX Master legendary; excellent build quality (no rattle,) comfortable design, (an improved) momentum scroll wheel and the thumb scroll wheel and the super adjustable thumb button. But now the side buttons are larger and is being charged via USB-C.

To be honest, this new design is not as striking as the previous models. The MX Master 3 exchanges the slimmer design of the previous generation for something that looks more utilitarian. But it’s done in the name of ergonomics and comfort, so it’s hard to claim it’s negative.

If you still use your Magic Mouse, it’s time to upgrade Shep.

Today’s Gold Box lowers the price of a number of slick Samsung products. Whether you are looking for a Chromebook, a tablet or one of their beautiful Space monitors, Amazon has you covered.

These slim Frame monitors eliminate ugly standards in favor of a desk stand that minimizes the amount of space it occupies, leaving you more desk space for succulents or whatever else you need. And they are among their lowest prices ever, beating the prices we saw on Black Friday.

$ 330

From Amazon

16 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

$ 240

From Amazon

21 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

But of course there is more. Six Chromebooks receive a discount as part of this sale, with prices starting at $ 180. These are perfect secondary or travel computers that can do most of the things that a computer must do, only without viruses.

Remember that this is a Gold Box, which means that these prices only last until the end of the day, or are sold out.

$ 224

From Amazon

G / O Media can get a commission

$ 180

From Amazon

G / O Media can get a commission

$ 200

From Amazon

G / O Media can get a commission

$ 280

From Amazon

G / O Media can get a commission

$ 256

From Amazon

G / O Media can get a commission

$ 180

From Amazon

G / O Media can get a commission

If you are looking for a great pair of ANC, Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 only has $ 40. Usually selling for around $ 60, this is the best discount we’ve seen on these specific looks, no coupon code needed.

In his review, Shep said these cans are sonically impressive compared to his competitors of less than $ 100:

The 40 mm drivers are Hi-Res Audio certified, which may or may not mean so much in practice, depending on who you ask. What it does mean is that the drivers can reach frequencies up to 40 kHz, and not many Bluetooth headphones in this price range can claim that. There is also a “Bass Up” mode that, you guessed it, raises the bass as needed as if you were wearing Beats around 2014.

I admit that I like it. Again, they don’t sound as good as $ 300 headphones from the big boys, but they’re the best-sounding ANC over-the-top I’ve tried in this price range, with a fair margin.

These headphones offer Hi-Res Audio, four microphones with noise reduction, Bluetooth 5.0 and excellent battery life (40 hours with ANC and 60 hours without.)

$ 40

From Amazon

2910 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

Pick yours up before it inevitably disappears.

Maximize the potential of your points of sale with the latest and smallest socket from Anker. This specific model has two sockets and two USB ports and it is $ 16 this week on Amazon.

This is a small price to feed and charge four devices, as opposed to one. And thanks to its small footprint, you can even take it with you on the move. It is awesome.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this specific model, so it’s a particularly good time to buy.

$ 16

From Amazon

1584 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

Today’s best home offers

Litter is a literal pain in the ass. Clean up, brag, buy – it’s all annoying. If you have a lot of waste at home, you can now put it all in one place. Purchase a PetFusion BetterBin portable waste bin for $ 32 if you use the 20% discount promotion code 20CATLITTER at checkout. It can store up to 25 pounds of litter, has an ergonomic handle to pour litter directly from the bin into the bin, and even has wheels. So, your cat can push it through the house and annoy you.

If you also need litter, Amazon now has a Fresh Pet Cat Litter Gold Box underway with lumpy litter, multi-cat litter and more.

$ 32

From amazon Use code 20CATLITTER

G / O Media can get a commission

GoPenguin Hardshell 20 “hand luggage, blue, green, yellow and pink | $ 97 | Amazon | Promo code D8648NNNPhoto: Amazon

Looking for a nice new suitcase to take with you on your next trip? Dump your boring black suitcase and opt for something more colorful. Right now you can get a GoPenguin Hardshell 20 “hand luggage in a hue of beautiful pastel colors. Choose from blue, green, yellow and pink for just $ 97 on Amazon when you use promo code D8648NNN.

Some reviewers have even suggested that this case is better than an Away. To compare prices, hand luggage of the same size is $ 225. The GoPenguin bag has a built-in TSA approved lock, 360 spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle and a lightweight shell made of 100% Makrolon polycarbonate from Germany.

$ 97

From amazon Use code D8648NNN

1 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

$ 97

From amazon Use code D8648NNN

G / O Media can get a commission

$ 97

From amazon Use code D8648NNN

G / O Media can get a commission

$ 97

From amazon Use code D8648NNN

G / O Media can get a commission

If every item of clothing in your wardrobe generates joy, that’s fine. We are not all built for the KonMari method. Instead of donating each item of clothing you own, you can purchase a two-pack Lifewit Under Bed Storage Bag for $ 10. Simply enter the promotional code C949NETC at checkout. These bags are thin enough to fit under most beds and long enough to keep all your belongings out of sight. And when they are not in use, you can fold them and slide them into the back of your cupboard for easy storage.

$ 10

From amazon Use code C949NETC

6 purchased by readersG / O Media can receive a commission

A drill brush is and does exactly what it sounds like, and now you can pick up a set for $ 10.

The drill brush attachment works with any drill that you already own to scrub away stains and stuck coarseness. I own this and I love it.

I cleaned my coarse sink with it in less than a minute, and if you own a drill, it is an absolutely ingenious way to utilize the power of the tool outside of assembling furniture.

There are a number of versions to choose from, the universal yellow, a car-oriented white, medium-textured blue and green, a stiff red and, my personal favorite, the ultra stiff-black. All of which are only $ 10.

You should give it a try, I subscribe super.

$ 10

From Amazon

725 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

$ 10

From Amazon

410 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

$ 10

From Amazon

196 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

Here is that reminder to pick up more cat litter! As if you really need more memories than your cat who puts a big one in their box. They always manage to stink after cleaning. Well, get some litter that will hopefully clear up most of that scent during today’s Fresh Step Cat Litter Gold Box on Amazon. You can choose from multi-cat, extreme clumping, unscented and more.

Remember that these prices are part of a Gold Box sale, which means that they are only for today and while supplies last.

$ 19

From Amazon

1 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

$ 18

From Amazon

1 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

$ 18

From Amazon

G / O Media can get a commission

$ 17

From Amazon

G / O Media can get a commission

$ 11

From Amazon

G / O Media can get a commission

Need a new lock? Keep your items safe when you get a new set of TACKLIFE combination locks for just $ 6 on Amazon. Just use promotion code VMT526RX to get a 35% discount. The slots have a 4-digit combination password that can have up to 10,000 combination options.

$ 6

From amazon Use VMT526RX code

493 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

If you like to pack lunch instead of dropping $ 10-15 a day, you’re lucky. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $ 10 if you clip the coupon code on the page and the TQ87AVVA code at checkout. This lunch box fits into your entire lunch, plus a few snacks to help you through the entire workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can hold 12 cans or six large bottles.

$ 10

From amazon Use code TQ87AVVA

1349 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

The best lifestyle deals today

Today is the last day that you can get an additional 20% discount on already discounted shoes at Backcountry. This sale includes brands such as Sorel, Toms, Salomon, Mammut, KEEN and more. You can choose from running shoes, walking shoes, waterproof boots and a wide range of shoes that are suitable for all terrains.

Everyone is so focused on losing weight that it is a new year / decade. Do not force yourself to fit in jeans that are no longer your size. Instead, buy pants that make you feel comfortable. You can buy Stretchy Tech Traveler pants or jeans for just $ 35 from Jachs when you use promotional code P35.

If you don’t have time to go to the gym every day, you can do some light exercise with this elliptical desk under the desk while you postpone your expense claims. This renovated Cubii Jr. Seated Under-Desk offers 8 resistance levels and a whisper-quiet operation. For some context, this usually sells for ~ $ 250 new on Amazon.

Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags and accessories that you can own. And now you can save a lot on a lot of stuff during their Winter Clearance sale. There are of course a large number of sale products to choose from, so go to the main page for all your options.

Good news, adventurers: from today you can save up to 50% on top brands at Backcountry. During their half-yearly sale you can save on Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel and more. Shop now until the end of this month, but don’t delay filling your shopping cart. All the best stuff is always sold out early, so make sure you get ready before someone else runs out of equipment.

Muscle Milk Protein Shake 12-pack (vanilla and chocolate) | $ 9 | AmazonGraphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve decided to build muscle in the new year, Amazon has lowered the price for Muscle Milk protein shakes. Right now you can get a 12-pack vanilla or chocolate flavor for a low $ 9.

I was surfing last year and Muscle Milk had a stand there. I drank a whole lot that day. Let me tell you that they taste absolutely good. Not good. In fact, a teenager is better than good. That’s probably all you can expect from health-focused treats, right?

This is the lowest price we have seen, and there is a good chance that it will sell out. So get yours as soon as possible.

Today’s best game offers

If you are looking for durable gaming headphones that can withstand even the longest battles, LucidSound Surround Sound Headphones may be your best choice. For $ 120 it is $ 30 less than the usual price

With a battery life of 20 hours after a full charge, you can coordinate with all your teammates, no matter how far away. Moreover, with the lightweight metal frame (adapted with memory foam) and the flexible boom microphone, you can hear your own voice, so that your roommate will not be frightened if you shout at the television screaming on your lungs.

Make sure you take advantage of this deal before the bye goes!

$ 120

From Amazon

4 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

Agents, it’s time to clean your glocks and make your domes shine. Hitman 2 is for sale for just $ 15 on both Xbox One and PS4.

In the Kotaku review, Riley MacLeod emphasized Hitman 2’s “Large levels, interesting locations, improved visuals and gameplay.”

Hitman 2 takes what his predecessor did best and improves it visually and mechanically. It is a cerebral game, a sandbox that can be bloodless or chaotic, depending on who pulls 47 strings. -Riley MacLeod

If any of that sounds exciting to you, this is the best price we’ve seen since the end of last year.

$ 15

From Amazon

165 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

$ 15

From Amazon

350 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

It’s back! Amazon or Walmart are currently selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $ 49. I spent 75 130 hours on Pokemon Sword and I can tell you that I have been waiting for the Pokemon game. And this is a dollar cheaper than the best deal we’ve seen with these two incredibly good Nintendo Switch games.

$ 49

From Amazon

1365 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

$ 49

From Amazon

1034 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

tech

storage area

power

audio

Home theater

Mohu Curve 50 TV antenna, indoor, amplified, 50 mile range, modern design, tabletop, paintable, 4K-ready HDTV, 16-foot detachable cable, high-quality materials for performance, including standard | $ 42 | Amazon

| $ 42 | Amazon Mohu Leaf Glide HDTV antenna, indoor, amplified, 65 mile range, wafer-thin, reversible, paintable, 4K-ready, 16-foot detachable cable | $ 59 | Amazon

Computers and accessories

PC parts

Mobile devices

photography

House

Home Goods

Smart home

kitchen

Tools & Car

To travel

Lifestyle

Clothing

Beauty & care

Camping and outdoors

suitability

Media

Movies and TV

Books and comics

Gift cards

gaming

peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Nintendo

Toys & board games

Offers you may have missed

With excellent noise reduction and great sound quality to start up, Apple’s brand new Apple AirPods Pro is one of the best new technical products of the year and tops the wish list of many people for the holidays.

Gizmodo says the sound quality is “dramatically better than the regular AirPods” and the noise reduction helps improve sound quality, but does not necessarily have to silence the outside world.

This current price of $ 235 is probably the best we will see this for a while. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently in reorder, but they will probably start shipping before Valentine’s Day. Better yet, if you have a Best Buy or a Walmart in your area with this in stock, price match baby!

$ 235

From Amazon

1098 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

In the meantime, if you read Kinja Deals daily, you know that I love my TACKLIFE lighter. You probably also know that we like to call things Baby. Well, look at this baby. The TACKLIFE ELY03 electric arc lighter is small and it is a baby. Buy it now for $ 6 on Amazon when you use promo code 3QL3I2S7. This little baby lighter is so cute and has 300 sparks, so you can light those candles 300 times and live your best life.

$ 6

From amazon Use code 3QL3I2S7

1386 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

A while ago we asked you what your favorite cat brush was. The resounding response was the FURminator, a great brand for cats and dogs that shed a lot. Currently, the FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool is up to $ 8 on Amazon. Thanks to the adjustable function, this brush can work on pets with different fur lengths, with curved edges to remove even the most difficult mats.

$ 8

From Amazon

554 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

If you are locking lips this Valentine’s Day, you must protect your skin. Olay has a very smart Beard Burn Kit for those of us who have the pain of kissing someone with a scratchy beard. TBH, those with scratchy beards can also benefit from most of these products. Olay has included six full-sized products in their kit for just $ 82 ($ 49 off).

Micro-Sculpting Face Cream, 1.7 oz

Deep Hydration Face Serum, 1.3 oz

Overnight Gel Mask – Hydrating, 1.7 oz

Daily Hydrating Daily Facials cloth, 33 counts

Calming face mist, 3.3 oz

Sensitive tranquilizer, fragrance-free, 6.7 oz

The weather is finally getting cooler and what better way to prepare for a cold winter’s day than wrapping yourself in a sweater? One of our readers’ favorite sweaters is back in stock, with more colors than last year and is for sale. You can get up to 60% off all Merino Sweaters from Jachs if you use promo code MERINO.

Pack your leftovers with these Rubbermaid leakproof storage containers. These leakproof containers are dishwasher safe, microwave safe and freezer safe. And they are only $ 14 for a set of 5 (or 10 if you count the lids.) These are a big step forward compared to the cheap plastic zippers that you have in the closet.

$ 15

From Amazon

1632 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

If you want to spend the whole day in your pajamas, you might as well get the most comfortable pajamas to lounge in. Currently, Crane & Canopy offers a 40% discount on their Layla Pajama Set to Kinja Deals readers. You can get this pajama for $ 77 if you use promo code KINJAPJ at checkout.

Crane & Canopy is known for their luxury bedding, so it makes sense that they add pajamas to their product line. The Layla PajamaSet has a classic contrast piping design and a chic collar. The combination of rayon and spandex makes these pajamas so soft and cozy. It feels softer than butter on your skin.

Don’t spend the full price on winter gear when you can get everything for sale for the next big storm. You can currently save up to 60% on original sales prices in Columbia. Simply enter the promotion code WINTER60 at checkout. The sale now runs until 11 February.

The popular Choose What You Pay sale is back and styles are added every day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of products for men and women for 10%, 20% or 30% off the original price.

You have a few days left to shop this sale. You will want to come back for new styles when they are added!

.