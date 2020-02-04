Samsung Gear S2 gets surprise battery update

For Android smartwatches, the Samsung product range has been offering the best options for some time thanks to solid hardware and software. This week, Samsung is adding extensive software support to the list and providing an update for the five-year-old Gear S2.

The Samsung Gear S2 was one of Samsung’s first big hits on the smartwatch market. It was the company’s first option with a rotating bezel that the company has used up to the latest Active models. The Gear S2 also delivered Samsung’s first circular display and many of the software features it still uses today.

As SamMobile reports, Samsung is launching an update for the Gear S2 that focuses on improving battery life. Tizen Help also reports that the improved user interface of Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also in tow, which is quite shocking for such old hardware. We don’t have a Gear S2 on hand to check if this is the case, but I would pick up on this claim with a pinch of salt as the update is just under 7MB in size. Most likely, such a major overhaul of the user interface would require a larger file.

If you still have a Gear S2, you can search for this update through the Samsung Gear app.

