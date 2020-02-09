Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be broadcast during the Oscars [Video]- 9to5Google

Samsung is only two days away from its first unpacked event in 2020 and tonight during the Oscars we got an unexpected “spoiler”. Samsung has officially confirmed the design and some features of its unannounced Galaxy Z Flip during a short advertisement during the Oscars.

Without actually naming the device, an advert for Samsung Unpacked on February 11 showed the new foldable depth. In the short display, the Z-flap can be seen both closed and open, even if it is confirmed that the fold in the small print is “normal”.

What’s new in this Galaxy Z flip display? The biggest new feature we can see in the video is a call screen on the outer 1-inch display. Apparently an incoming call illuminates the outer display and allows the call to be accepted and rejected. This can be seen in the video below taken by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Surprisingly, Google Duo is also used very well and underlines the previously reported function for the hinge angle.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the company’s second foldable smartphone, this time at a cheaper price of $ 1,500. It has an internal 6.7-inch display that is larger than the average smartphone. It’s still not entirely clear how Samsung plans to market this device, but it does have flagship specs and should be found with all vendors. Most likely it will find its audience.

Samsung has just launched its new fold during an Oscars commercial. This is one way of announcing something. pic.twitter.com/rtSJ3jvkif

– Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 10, 2020

More information about Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

