Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Vs. Motorola Razr | specification comparison

The second era of the flip phone has dawned when the new Motorola Razr combines a futuristic folding screen with a distinctly retro-looking shape. Samsung is expected to present the Galaxy Z Flip on February 11th at its Unpacked event. Although we don’t know all the details yet, we’ve already seen some renderings and a video leak giving an idea of ​​what the new Samsung flip phone will look like. We rely on rumors and guesswork regarding the Galaxy Z Flip specs here. So take it with a pinch of salt, but we believe this will be up against the Motorola Razr.

Technical specifications

Galaxy Z Flip

(According to rumours)

Motorola Razr

size

Unfolded: 168 by 74 by 7.2 mm, folded: 87 by 74 by 17 mm

Unfolded: 172 by 72 by 6.9 mm, folded: 94 by 72 by 14 mm

Weight

183 grams

205 grams

screen size

6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED and 1.06-inch Super AMOLED

6.2-inch POLED and 2.7-inch GOLED

screen resolution

2636 x 1080 pixels and 300 x 116 pixels

2142 x 876 pixels and 800 x 600 pixels

operating system

Android 10

Android 9.0 Pie

camp

256 GB

128 GB

MicroSD card slot

No

No

Payment tip Services

Samsung Pay, Google Pay

Google Pay

processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

R.A.M.

8 GB

6 GB

camera

12 megapixel and 12MP ultrawide back, 10MP front

16 megapixels behind, 5MP front

Video

2160p at 60 fps

2160p at 30 fps, 1080p at 30 fps

Bluetooth version

5.0

5.0

ports

USB-C

USB-C

Fingerprint sensor

Yes, page

Yes, in front

resistance to water

TBA

Splash-proof nano-coating

battery

3,300 mAh

Fast charge (15W)

Qi wireless charging

2,510mAh

Fast charge (15W)

App Marketplace

Google Play Store

Google Play Store

Network Support

TBA

Verizon

Colours

Gold, black, purple, silver

Noir Black

price

$ 1,400

$ 1,500

Buy from

Samsung

Motorola

Rating score

To touch

To touch

Design, display and durability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is slightly shorter, wider, and thicker than the Motorola Razr, and can be flipped open to reveal a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen that is said to have thin glass for a familiar feel. The Motorola Razr is a bit smaller, but has a chin at the bottom in which the fingerprint sensor is located. The Z Flip is said to have a fingerprint sensor on the side. The screen of the Razr is half an inch smaller in diagonal and made of plastic. The Samsung Z Flip not only has a larger display, but also a higher resolution. The Z Flip’s secondary display is very small and is for notification only. The Razr has a much larger outer display, but is primarily intended for notifications. You will open these phones to do this.

The durability of these phones is somewhat unknown, but there have been some early reports that the Motorola Razr display creaks when folded. The Razr is splash-proof, so rain shouldn’t be a problem. We are not sure which water resistance the Z Flip will have. The Razr offers some nostalgia with a design reminiscent of the popular Razr flip phone series from 2004. The Galaxy Z Flip looks different, is less emotional, and has a smaller external display, but seems likely it will have a parent main screen. We call this category a tie.

Winner: tie

Performance, battery life and charging

Riley Young / Digital Trends

Here it is much easier if the rumors appear. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip offers a much more powerful processor with 8 GB RAM. The Motorola Razr manages with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and 6 GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip also has 256 GB of storage, while the Motorola Razr has 128 GB and has no space for a microSD card. The Z Flip is more powerful and should be significantly faster than the Razr for most tasks. It will also handle multitasking better.

The Z Flip also wins on battery life and charging, if the rumors turn out to be true, with a much larger 3,300 mAh battery and support for wireless charging. The Razr has a 2,510 mAh battery and will likely not work well under normal use as long as the Z Flip works. As far as we know, none of these phones will support 5G.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

cameras

Riley Young / Digital Trends

This is another big win for the Z Flip, as rumor has it that a main camera with two lenses, a 12-megapixel sensor and a second 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens will be used. When you open the screen, there is a 10 megapixel front camera at the top of the screen. The Motorola Razr, on the other hand, has a 16-megapixel main camera with a lens and a flight time sensor as well as a 5-megapixel front camera. It looks like the Z Flip will have a more versatile camera and we generally prefer Samsung’s image processing over Motorola. Therefore we give the Z Flip the hint here.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Software and updates

With Android 10 as shipped and Samsung’s One UI 2.0 optimized for folding cellphones, the Z Flip should offer a pretty nifty software experience with lots of features. The Motorola Razr has Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, but it’s set to get an Android 10 update quickly. None of these manufacturers can point to quick software updates.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Price and availability

You can buy the Motorola Razr now, but it is an exclusive Verizon product in the U.S. and will cost you $ 1,500. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip doesn’t have a set release date or price, but rumors suggest it could undercut the Razr and be offered for around $ 1,400.

Overall Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Based on what we know so far, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be a better buy for most people. With a superior screen, more processor power, longer battery life and a better camera at a potentially lower price, the Z Flip is the clear winner. Of course we will update this article when we have more detailed information on Samsung’s new flip phone. In the meantime, learn how to follow Samsung’s Unpacked event.

