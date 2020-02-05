Samsung Galaxy Z flip rumors: everything we know [Video]

Last year, Samsung kept the Galaxy Fold under lock and key until the last few hours before Unpacked 2019. This time, before we launch the Galaxy Z Flip, the second-generation company, we know a lot more about the rumors.

If you look at the first Unpacked 2020 event of the year, there is really a lot to dissect and – unfortunately – not much to learn anymore. Though you refused to spend nearly $ 2,000 on the Galaxy Fold before the various problems surfaced, you may be quite interested and curious about what the Galaxy Z Flip could bring to the table.

For most original equipment manufacturers, one would probably expect a completely separate kick-off event in which the refreshed folding form factor plays an important role. However, Samsung is not like most OEMs. Instead, the Galaxy Z Flip will be part of a broader launch of the Galaxy S20 series – which we already know a lot about.

The good news is that we’ve gone through the rumors, speculation, tidbits, and more to make sure you have everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Given what we know before the event – just like last year’s Galaxy Fold – it could actually be the Unpacked 2020 showstopper.

Design and device properties

Samsung already gave important information about this updated form factor at its developer conference at the end of 2019. However, the South Korean company showed how OneUI would deal with the vertical fold form factor and not with the upcoming hardware itself. This triggered alarm bells when rumors surfaced that an updated galaxy would be collapsible in early 2020.

The Motorola Razr may have just hit the Z Flip, but it looks like the clamshell design to beat at the beginning of 2020. Hopefully Samsung has learned from the fold’s mistakes and made sure that the Galaxy Z Flip manages to pop out of the gate much more sturdy and able to withstand basic everyday wear and tear.

When folded, the Galaxy Z Flip has a familiar base compared to the old Gameboy Advance SP. It has a wide body and a short upper body – which is why this new form factor will be popular. Unfolded, it will have a much more familiar “smartphone” look. The high 6.7-inch display should have an aspect ratio of 22: 9 and have a central notch like the Galaxy S20 and the Note 10. We expect an FHD + display with a resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels.

There will also be a secondary display on the front, which is unlikely to be particularly useful as it will measure at 1.06 inches. This tiny display probably only shows the time, date and battery level and can even serve as a micro viewfinder for selfies with a closed case – although we’re not sure at this point. Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Flip’s hinge also snaps into place at 70 and 110 degrees, making it ideal for placing it on a surface for video calls and even taking selfies.

Thanks to a recent hands-on video, we looked closely at what the deployment process would look like. We think it looks much more elegant than the Moto Razr, which apparently has quality control issues. It is also expected to be between 15.4mm and 17.3mm thick when folded. When opened, the thickness is between 6.9 mm and 7.2 mm.

models

In contrast to the Galaxy S20 series, rumors indicate that there is only one model of the Galaxy Z Flip and no 5G variant. You have to settle for 4G speeds.

Rumors about Galaxy Z Flip

If you’re expecting the very latest internationals, you may be a little disappointed. The Galaxy Z Flip will be based on the now six-month-old Snapdragon 855+ chipset. But don’t make mistakes, this is still a very powerful flagship chip that will undoubtedly run Android 10 in the OneUI 2.0 variant in a wonderful way. It is also likely that Samsung chose the 855+ over the 865 to keep costs down and hopefully extend battery life.

The Galaxy Z Flip also comes with 8 GB of RAM, which cannot be increased. When you combine that with 256 GB of super-fast UFS 3.0 storage, you should have an excellent everyday experience. Note that you cannot expand the storage space on the Z Flip with a microSD card.

Given the form factor, a massive battery is simply not profitable. The rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a two-part battery with 3,300 mAh. One cell measures 900 mAh in one half and 2,400 mAh in the other. It supports wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and 15W wired charging.

camera

Some would have hoped that the Galaxy Z Flip would be equipped with Samsung’s new 108 megapixel main sensor. Instead, it comes with a 12-megapixel dual camera with a main wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens – no telephoto.

The 10-megapixel Sony IMX 374 sensor is expected to be in the punch-hole notch, which we also know will be available in the Galaxy S20 series. This means that 4K video recording at 60 frames per second will not be possible in any of the Samsung versions in early 2020.

The ability to lock the display at 70 to 110 degrees should mean that the hands-free function of the Z flip camera is a breeze for video calls on Duo and Skype. As you’d expect from any other Samsung phone, it should still offer impressive photo taking features.

Colours

Rumor has it that you can choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in four colors: black, gold, silver and purple. Leaks have given us a glimpse of the black and purple versions – with the purple showing a range of tones and looking different in different lighting conditions. We hope the other colors offer a similar hue shift that has become a staple of Samsung in recent years.

Price rumors about Galaxy Z Flip

The Galaxy Fold was shipped in the U.S. with a staggering $ 1,980. We don’t have any US prices for the Galaxy Z Flip yet, but rumors suggest that the price is close to $ 1,500. According to Max Weinbach from XDA, who was responsible for an avalanche of S20 and Z flip information in advance of, the official kick-off event.

Get updated prices for S20 and Z Flip in the UK:

S20 5G: £ 899

S20 + 5G: £ 999

S20 Ultra 5G: £ 1199

Z Flip: £ 1299

Remember that these can change.

– Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 2, 2020

In the UK, the Galaxy Z Flip retail costs £ 1,300, which could be around $ 1690 after the Brexit exchange rate. We would expect this to be closer to $ 1,500 in North America, as UK prices are often much higher.

Release date and availability

Unpacked 2020 is scheduled for February 11, 2020. That means the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip are expected to be launched along with some other accessories before a release date is set in the next few weeks. Early rumors point to a launch on February 14, but this can only be the case in selected regions and selected airlines.

