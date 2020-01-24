Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr have little interest in business

Samsung Galaxy Fold: glimpse of the smartphone world beyond glass plates

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is an important step forward in smartphone innovation and contrasts with the typical glass sandwiches of today. Matt Miller from ZDNet has had the opportunity to test the phone himself, and although it may not be perfect, it has clearly improved compared to the Fold Samsung released in April. Read more: https://zd.net/331a0Ol

A few months ago I bought my own Samsung Galaxy Fold (folding along the y-axis) and thought it was a great device for productivity because it served as both a phone and a small tablet. Both functions were well served with this approach and it was perhaps the best phone for business users in 2019, although it was too expensive for widespread sales.

The new Motorola Razr comes in February, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (name still a rumor) should follow in March. These two phones fold along the x-axis, take a current smartphone plate, and then fold the top down.

Also: A month with the Samsung Galaxy Fold: productivity expanded

When you open a Galaxy Fold, you get a small tablet that can be very useful to view more information, use a few apps at the same time, and more. When you open the Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola Razr, you get a smartphone. What’s the point here?

For the Motorola Razr there is a high level of nostalgia for those who remember the days of the Razr flip phone, but that feeling only goes so far. The Razr costs three times the price of comparable mid-range smartphones, $ 1500, with a small 2510 mAh battery to power two screens. There may be some ease in using the external 2.7-inch display on the strangely shaped closed phone, but the open phone offers a 6.2-inch display that is smaller than today’s large-screen smartphones.

There are rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip could be cheaper than $ 1,000, making it a more attractive option than the Motorola Razr, because it also has higher specifications. However, it will be another phone that opens to simulate what we see in today’s smartphones. What is the added value for users with a complicated folding mechanism that only offers a slightly smaller closed form factor?

Also: Motorola Razr hands-on: a foldable design that makes sense

Samsung showed us what could be possible with the Galaxy Fold and Microsoft will introduce the unique Surface Duo later in 2020. There are clear business usage applications for devices that open to offer more screen real estate for increased productivity. Having a foldable phone to be a smaller phone does not offer much to the company, but can be of interest to consumers. It is great to see the folding display technology progress and we will eventually figure out what is best for productivity.