Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes formal w/ Android 10

There have been rumors for many weeks now that Samsung has been making ready to introduce a new Android pill with a decrease value of entry than its flagship Galaxy Tab S6. Today, all those rumors have been designed formal as Samsung quietly posted the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on its keep in Indonesia.

Just like was rumored, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite looks a whole lot like the company’s flagship tablet, but with a number of cutbacks. For just one, the screen is a little bit smaller at 10.4-inches and has a resolution of 2400×1200. It’s also not an OLED panel, instead applying a far more economical TFT panel.

Update 4/16: A working day immediately after the intercontinental listings began popping up, Samsung has officially “revealed” the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. We have up to date the adhering to report with Samsung’s formal specifics as nicely as pricing for the US current market.

That display also supports enter from an S Pen and, just like the common Tab S6, a single is involved in the box. Notably, nevertheless, it appears to be like like this is just a stylus S Pen, it doesn’t have a battery/Bluetooth for the air gestures that released with Galaxy Notice 10.

Under the hood, Samsung claims the Lite presents a 1.7GHz octa-main processor (with 2.3GHz strengthen), but it’s not named. Presumably, although, it is an Exynos processor. That processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s also a microSD card and a USB-C port for charging and info transfer. There is a 7,040 mAh battery within, way too, which Samsung suggests should very last about 12 hours.

The S6 Lite is also going to be marketed with an LTE variant and there will also be a variant with 128GB of onboard storage too.

Samsung also sells a “Book Cover” individually

A massive pro in contrast to the frequent Galaxy Tab S6? The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a headphone jack.

In conditions of software package, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite presents up Android 10 and Samsung’s One UI 2.1 pores and skin. DeX aid is nowhere to be discovered, but in any other case this should be an equivalent knowledge to Samsung’s flagship pill — for improved or for even worse.

How much does it all expense? Your guess is as superior as ours. Samsung doesn’t element pricing on this listing, nevertheless rumors have pinned it at close to $400. With any luck ,, a wider start is ideal around the corner. In the US sector, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will price $349. Availability starts off in Q2 with Oxford Grey, Angora Blue and Chiffon Rose shades available.

