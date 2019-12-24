Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G confirmed, & # 39; coming soon & # 39;

Loading...

Samsung is one of the companies that is currently leading the way with 5G connectivity in its smartphones. And now it seems that this will expand to tablets. A Galaxy Tab S6 5G has been spotted on the company's own website.

A landing page from Samsung in Korea (via SamMobile) explicitly shows a "Galaxy Tab S6 5G" alongside some other Samsung tablets. The product is only listed as "soon" on the page, but there is no indication of where it will be available, how much it will cost or when we can get it.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is already one of the best Android tablets currently available, and the Snapdragon 855 under the hood makes it very possible to bring 5G to the device using Qualcomm modems. Presumably, the device will first be launched in Korea and perhaps spread to other regions over time. The device will apparently carry the model number "SM-T866".

Earlier this year there were hints of a 5G version of the Samsung flagship. Even a few months later, the Tab S6 will still be the first 5G tablet in the world to beat Huawei and other competitors.

