Samsung Galaxy S20 vs. S20 Plus | specification comparison

At the beginning of each new year, Samsung presents its smartphone stand with an unpacked event that shows the latest versions of the Galaxy S series. We believe that Samsung will be staged with three seductive smartphones in 2020 – the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Each one is full of functions and packed in a nifty package. But what distinguishes these phones? Discover with us the technical data sheets and explain exactly how the regular S20 differs from the S20 Plus to help you decide which one is right for you. This comparison is based on the many rumors and leaks we saw in the run-up to the event, combined with a little guesswork. However, we will update it as soon as the full details are known.

rumored

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 Plus

size

152 x 68 x 7.9 mm (5.9 x 2.7 x 0.3 in)

162 x 74 x 7.8 mm (6.4 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches)

Weight

164 grams

188 grams

screen size

6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED

6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED

screen resolution

3,200 x 1,440 pixels

3,200 x 1,440 pixels

operating system

Android 10

Android 10

camp

128 GB

128 GB

MicroSD card slot

No

No

Payment tip Services

Samsung Pay, Google Pay

Samsung Pay, Google Pay

processor

Qualcomm snapdragon 865

Qualcomm snapdragon 865

R.A.M.

12 GB

12 GB

camera

12-megapixel, 64-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultrawide back, 10-megapixel front

12-megapixel, 64-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultrawide back, 10-megapixel front

Video

TBA

TBA

Bluetooth version

5.0

5.0

ports

USB-C

USB-C

Fingerprint sensor

Yes, on the display

Yes, on the display

resistance to water

IP68

IP68

battery

4,000 mAh

Quick charge (25W)

Qi wireless charging

4,500 mAh

Quick charge (25W)

Qi wireless charging

App Marketplace

Google Play Store

Google Play Store

Network Support

TBA

TBA

Colours

TBA

TBA

price

TBA

TBA

Buy from

Samsung

Samsung

Rating score

To touch

To touch

Design, display and durability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is obviously smaller and lighter than the Galaxy S20 Plus, but otherwise the two share the same design with a glass back and a rounded rectangular camera module in the top left. The screen size is probably the most notable difference between the two. The S20 has a 6.2-inch display and the S20 Plus half an inch on the diagonal. We expect them to have the same 3,200 x 1,440 pixel resolution, which means that the S20 is strictly sharper, but you may prefer the extra screen space the S20 Plus offers. Both devices are expected to have a higher refresh rate at 120 Hz than previous Samsung phones. This should make the scrolling silky and ensure that gamers are not faced with screen stalls or delays. You will also both have a pinhole camera in the top center of the screen. In terms of durability, we’d be surprised if they didn’t have IP68 protection like all previous Samsung flagships, which means they can survive immersion in water. This category really depends on the size you prefer. So we call it a tie.

Winner: tie

Performance, battery life and charging

XDA developers

If the rumors are true, both the S20 and S20 Plus have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 12 GB of RAM. The Samsung Exynos 990 chipset may be included in some markets. That’s more than enough raw power for the latest games and apps. It looks like the S20 Plus has an additional 500 mAh in the tank. Even with a larger screen based on previous models, the S20 Plus is expected to outlive its smaller siblings in terms of endurance. Both are likely to support wired charging with a 25W charger in the box, and we also expect support for wireless fast charging. We’re giving the S20 Plus a slim win here, as it is believed to have better battery life.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

cameras

On paper, it looks like the new Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus will have very similar cameras. The headline appears to be the new 64-megapixel telephoto lens that combines a regular 12-megapixel lens with an ultra-wide 12-megapixel lens. We assume that it enables a much more powerful zoom than previous Samsung phones. Both models also have the same 10-megapixel front camera. It has been rumored that only the S20 Plus has a time-of-flight sensor in addition to the three-lens main camera, which could enable much more accurate depth detection or possibly some cool new augmented reality applications. This is another preliminary win for the larger phone.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Software and updates

Android 10 is expected to run on both the S20 and S20 Plus, and we expect Samsung’s new One UI 2.0 to be even easier and easier to use with one hand. The updates for these phones will likely be on the same schedule, so they won’t be separated here.

Winner: tie

Price and availability

When the S10 and S10 Plus were released, they started at $ 900 and $ 1,000, respectively. We expect the S20 and S20 Plus to cost a little more, especially if they offer 5G support. There is little doubt that they will be widely available and will support all major carrier networks.

Overall winner: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

As the name suggests, the Plus has only a little bit more to offer. If the rumors are true, there’s really not much to separate these two apart from the extra screen size, bigger battery, and extra sensor in the camera. The experience is probably pretty similar, depending on which one you choose, so choose the size that best suits you. We will update this article with the official specifications as soon as they are released. You can also check out Samsung’s Unpacked with us to find out how the new phones keep up.

