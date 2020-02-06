Samsung Galaxy S20 Unpacked event: how to look and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S20 preview: all expected business functions

As Samsung Unpacked 2020 approaches, Larry Dignan from ZDNet and Bill Detwiler from TechRepublic talk about all the features they expect and hope to see from Samsung, including the new S20, 5G capabilities, camera enhancements and what the future of foldable phones looks like Like it. Read more: https://zd.net/2SuMUfE

Samsung’s next press event, Unpacked 2020, is expected to herald the launch of the Galaxy S20 smartphone series. Reports indicate that the company may also be launching the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone and the Galaxy Buds + wireless earbuds.

Although the show will take place in San Francisco, Samsung will stream it live and simultaneously host events in other regions. So those of you who are not lucky enough to be present and see the action unfold personally can still watch it all online from the comfort of your home. This is how – plus everything that is known about Samsung’s new products so far.

When is the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event from Samsung?

The Unpacked event from Samsung starts on Tuesday 11 February 2020 at 11 a.m. PT in San Francisco. These are the different local times:

California: 11 am on 11 February

11 am on 11 February New York: 2 pm on 11 February

2 pm on 11 February London: 7 pm on 11 February

7 pm on 11 February Paris: 8 p.m. on 11 February

8 p.m. on 11 February Moscow: 10 pm on 11 February

10 pm on 11 February Dubai: 11 pm on 11 February

11 pm on 11 February Beijing: 3 o’clock on 12 February

3 o’clock on 12 February Tokyo: 4 o’clock on 12 February

4 o’clock on 12 February Sydney: 6 am on 12 February

How to view the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event online

Samsung has not yet published a live stream video that can include the press. It will almost certainly be available from 11 February on the social channels of Samsung: YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. It will probably also be available to view on Samsung.com.

(Image: Samsung)

What to expect from the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung will most likely announce three phones as part of a new Galaxy S20 series, instead of a Galaxy S11 series. They follow last year’s Galaxy S10 and should be called the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra. They can even all be 5G compatible. For more information about what they might contain, see this rumor overview:

You can even reserve one of the new Samsung phones here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung could introduce a brother or sister to the Galaxy Fold of 2019. Allegedly called the Galaxy Z Flip, it is thought to be a clamshell-like handset with a 6.7-inch display that uses a flexible glass material instead of plastic as used by the Galaxy Fold. It should cost around $ 1,400. See this rumor overview for more information about what the new Samsung foldable feature could have:

Samsung Galaxy Buds +

A Samsung Galaxy Buds + app recently appeared in the Apple App Store – anything but confirming that Samsung plans to adopt the Apple AirPods Pro with a pair of active noise-canceling, truly wireless earbuds. Reports suggest that they cost around $ 149.

Is that it?

Samsung will probably have a few surprises in store. For example, there has been talk of a follow-up of the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active 2. It has also been 18 months since Samsung announced the Galaxy Home and at that time a Mini version of the speaker also appeared. Maybe Samsung will use its event to launch these two smart speakers?