Samsung Galaxy S20 closed camera with double opening

Samsung’s efforts in the field of cameras have evolved considerably in recent years, but nothing has helped them take the top positions away from, for example, Google, Apple and Huawei. Now it seems that Samsung’s Galaxy S20 will destroy the dual-aperture technology after a few years.

Cameras with two apertures debuted for the first time on the Galaxy S9 from Samsung and appeared further in the Galaxy S10 series, as well as the Note 9 and Note 10. It even appeared on the Galaxy Fold.

The technology used a mechanical shutter to close and open the camera sensor, allowing more or less light. On the S9, the camera can switch automatically or manually between f / 1.5 and f / 2.4.

That technology was a first for smartphones, but after only two generations of use, Samsung is ready to say goodbye.

Max Weinbach, responsible for some of the largest Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks so far, mentioned in a tweet that the S20 has no double aperture. This does not, of course, preclude the company from ever re-using the technology, but it seems unlikely that it will return if Samsung does not think it is necessary for the company’s largest release of the year.

S20 kills double aperture.

It is important that the Galaxy S20 setup is expected to have other important camera improvements. For example, the Galaxy S20 Ultra packs a 108MP camera together with a 10x optical zoom lens and more. All models also have some special combinations of hardware and software to achieve pretty crazy zoom levels.

RIP cameras with double opening. You were very cool even if you were unimportant on a smartphone.

