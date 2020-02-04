Samsung Galaxy S11 / S20 release date, price, specifications and latest rumors

Samsung has given Apple a lot of money lately, especially their Galaxy range is very popular with the public. Rumors about the next model are constantly being thrown around and analyzed, but it won’t be long before we see what the South Korean tech giant has in store.

Here is a summary of the latest news and rumors for the next Samsung Galaxy, which was originally thought to be the S11, but is now probably the Samsung Galaxy S20.

When was the Samsung Galaxy S11 / S20 released?

The Samsung Galaxy S11 / S20 is expected to be unveiled on February 11, when Samsung is organizing a Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco.

Say hello to a whole new Galaxy. Unpacked on February 11, 2020 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/ln1pqt2vu7

– Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 5, 2020

After previous releases, the S11 / S20 will be available for purchase in early March.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S11 cost?

Prizes are likely to be announced on Galaxy Unpacked on 11 February, but using the launch prices of the Samsung Galaxy S10 as a guide, the Samsung Galaxy S11 / S20 starts at $ 749 and £ 669.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S10 + was considerably more expensive – especially with 5G. So if the Samsung Galaxy S11 / S20 has different variants with a higher specification, such as the rumors about the Samsung Galaxy s20 Ultra, it is not inconceivable that there are models that each sell in the neighborhood of $ 1,000 or £ 1,000.

What can we expect from the Samsung Galaxy S11 / S20?

As with all major technical launches, there is a huge amount of secrecy, but a succession of leaks and rumors means we have a pretty good idea of ​​what to expect.

Allegedly there are three versions of the new Galaxy, with the higher model having the best specifications:

Samsung Galaxy S11 / S20

Samsung Galaxy S11 / S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S11 / s20 Ultra

storage area

Smartphones always have different storage levels, and the Samsung Galaxy series is no exception. The S10 series came with the S10 + ceramic edition in choices of 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and even 1 TB.

Those are already quite large memory sizes, and all rumors indicate that this time Samsung has extended the 1 TB option to even the low-end options, which means that all three rumored devices will have a storage space between 128 GB and 1 TB.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung

The previous S10 models joined the trend of multiple cameras at the rear, and the newest from Samsung will probably be no different.

All three models are thought to receive camera upgrades, with the S20 and S20 + reportedly having a camera with three and four lenses and 64MP sensors respectively. However, it is the S20 Ultra that gets the biggest buzz, because it is thought that it has a 108MP 100x zoom quad-lens camera.

processor

Samsung usually uses its own Exynos processors in European models, and the 7nm Exynos 990 the rumor candidate for the S11 / S20. This would increase the speed and efficiency by 20% and could support the rumors of 108MP cameras.

5G possibility

Since the previous S10 series had a 5G model, it seems inevitable that the replacement S11 / S20 series will somehow support the new data network. The rumors, however, point to all S11 / S20 models with 5G standard as standard, suggesting that 5G is well on its way.

Screen size

The S10 series had screen sizes ranging from 5.8 inches to 6.7 inches.

However, the S11 / S20 Ultra is thought to have a giant screen of 6.9 inches, while the S11 / S20 + still has a large screen of 6.7 inches. The standard S11 / S20 model has a smaller screen of 6.2 inches.

They all think they have a 20: 9 aspect ratio with Quad HD + resolution.

connectivity

As with the S10 series, all three models are expected to support USB-C charging cables, as well as wireless charging and vice versa wireless charging.