Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Tab S6 Lite will go on sale tomorrow

This week has been full of smartphone launches. First with the OnePlus 8 and $ 899 $ 8 Pro $ 899, then Apple announced the new iPhone SE for $ 399, and now Samsung is ready to launch the $ 650 Galaxy S10 Lite.

Samsung’s announcement in January during CES 2020, raising the Galaxy S10 Lite as a handset that fills in a price lag while delivering a premium experience. At that time we did not know what the price was, but we already know that the S20 Lite will cost $ 650. It will go on sale tomorrow through Samsung, Amazon and BestBuy.

The S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD + display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, triple rear camera setup, 6/8 GB of memory, and 128 GB of storage. It runs on Android 10 and runs on a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung

Before this week, the pricing for the S10 Lite could seem like a good deal. But with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, they both offer a faster 90Hz or 120Hz screen, newer processor and 5G connectivity, with the OnePlus 8 being priced at only $ 50 more than the S10 Lite, the Samsung’s newest phone will be a difficult sell. .

Complicating the purchase decision is the recent announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy A series, with phones ranging from $ 110 to $ 600. The A51 5G and A71 5G cost less than the S10 Lite, and on paper, at least, are competitive with the S10 Lite.

Not to forget, there’s the new iPhone SE as well. At $ 399, it’s not only more affordable, but it uses Apple’s latest processor on the A13 Bionic, the same processor as the iPhone 11 line.

I can’t figure out where the S10 Lite fits into Samsung’s ever-growing and confusing line of smartphones.

In addition to announcing the availability of the S10 Lite, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It will be available from April 17, for $ 350, directly from Samsung.

The Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch screen, runs on Android 10, is powered by a quad-core processor, has 4 GB of memory and 64 GB or 128 GB of storage. The Tab S6 Lite is a smaller version of the Galaxy Tab S6, starting at $ 649.99, which Matthew Miller contributed to ZDNet.

What do you think of the S10 Lite and Tab S6 Lite? Let us know in the comments.