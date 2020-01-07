Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite Hands-On: it's a bit strange

Loading...

With all the buzz around affordable flagships such as the OnePlus 7, iPhone 11, iPhone XR and even rumors iPhone SE2, it is no wonder that Samsung wants to participate in the promotion. The company recently consolidated its low-range to mid-range line-up, creating the newly expanded A-series, but so far it has never shown us an “affordable flagship”. We even have a few in our hands – the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite.

Don’t expect the same clean lines

I walked to the Note 10 Lite and the S10 Lite and accidentally picked up the A71 because I thought it was one of these two recently announced “lite” flagships. It was clear that I was wrong, but no one could blame you for the same mistake. These look almost nothing like the original Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices.

Corey Gaskin / Digital Trends

Gone are the ultra-thin and sturdy metal edges that flow seamlessly into curved glass on the Note 10 and S10. Think of the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite as if the S10e is styled like a real S10, but with the material of an A71. It feels thicker and a bit sticky, but the bezels are quite thin, and the perforation makes the Infinity-O screen look like we are used to on Samsung’s flagships.

Corey Gaskin / Digital Trends

The screens on both are 6.7 inches and sport HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolutions. They are still AMOLED screens, so the deep, ink-black and saturated colors are clearly visible and the slight drop in resolution of the original Note 10 and S10 does not seem very noticeable when you look at the device.

The Note 10 is of course supplied with the S Pen, on which you will still find the same functionality that you would expect from the latest Note device.

Solid specifications with some curious choices

The specification sheet on these phones is not that poor. Comes with Android 10, both have 6 GB or 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and a sturdy 4,500 mAh battery. The processors are flagship level for 2018 devices, but, strangely enough, the S10 rocks a Snapdragon 855, while the Note 10 matches the Exynos 8895. Exynos processors are usually reserved for international variants of Samsung phones, but it company would not comment on what that means for availability, nor could it provide much insight into why this distinction was made between the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite.

Corey Gaskin / Digital Trends

On the way to the cameras, we have 32 MP selfiecams in the front and triple camera settings on the back of both devices. Another interesting departure is made here. While the Note 10 Lite uses 12 MP sensors for the ultra wide, wide angle and telephoto lenses, the S10 Lite fits with a 5 MP macro, 12 MP ultra wide and a 48 MP wide angle as the main sensor. It is a curious choice to go with this mishmash of cameras, which Samsung says is aimed at giving the typical S10 user what he wants – a phone with an emphasis on the camera. I am not yet convinced that this setup lives up to that promise just by picking up the megapixels, but of course some deeper tests are needed.

Where can you get one?

Well, nowhere. And Samsung is quite non-committal about where these two phones can end up or when, and only says they are likely to receive a “global launch.” Prizes have yet to be announced, but if they are around $ 500 and provide long-lasting battery life and almost top cameras, then Samsung could be a strong competitor for the Onepluses and iPhone 11s out there.

