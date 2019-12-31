Samsung Galaxy Home ends as a no-show in 2019

Loading...

The smart speaker business is brutal. Even the mighty Apple continues to lag behind the pioneers in space. Amazon and Google have a deep position in the American market thanks to a wide range of offers, without any indication that this will change quickly. And then there is Samsung, which had ambitious plans to deliver its Bixby-powered Galaxy Home speaker somewhere in 2019 – but things didn't work out that way.

The Samsung Galaxy Home, initially linked to a release in the spring of 2019, was a no-show in 2019 and emphasized what we already knew about the premium segment of the smart speaker market – it's hard to crack. It is now more than a year since the speaker's first announcement, but despite the prolonged plague of "coming soon" on Samsung's own landing page, it might be a good thing that it has not yet been released.

Bigger problems to worry about

When you are a force in the technical area, all eyes are focused on whatever you do, especially when it comes to entering into fixed obligations. Samsung's inability to deliver the Galaxy Home in 2019 may even prove to be positive. To start with, the company had other priorities to worry about, such as having the problem-affected Galaxy Fold smartphone corrected in time.

This is of course not the first time the company has to deal with setbacks. The exploding battery problems with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 a few years ago turned out to be a tough lesson, but that experience played an important role in repairing the Fold in a shorter period. Problems are unpredictable, making it extremely difficult to follow previously set deadlines, such as the first planned release of the Galaxy Home in the spring of 2019. Instead of continuing with an unfinished product to meet a deadline, Samsung was wise to eventually postpone the speaker indefinitely to "Refine and improve the Galaxy Home prior to launch."

A pivot for home security

The release of the Samsung Galaxy Home is still in the air, but in the time between the first announcement and now the competition has released new models that go beyond their basic functions. Google has announced that its smart speakers will be used as security devices that listen to emergency sounds at home, such as glass splintering or sounding from smoke detectors. Amazon's line of smart speakers, including the latest, the Echo Studio, can all do the same by turning on Alexa Guard.

In addition to playing music and operating various smart home gadgets, today's smart speakers are increasingly being used for home security. Because the Galaxy Home is designed to function as a SmartThings hub, you can expect a certain amount of smart home control, but it is unknown whether it will function as a security surveillance device like its contemporaries. Samsung could very well surprise us with some kind of security features, given the longer time spent on improving the speaker. If this is not the case, it will have less ammunition to convince consumers to choose it over others.

It's great to start small

I've said it before, I'll say it again. Samsung would be wise to enter the market for smart speakers with a cheaper offer, something that could better entice consumers. We already know that beta testers in South Korea have been using the Galaxy Home Mini since the fall, and since it is likely to sell cheaper than its bigger brother or sister, it's a safer approach to the smart speaker market.

Why risk risking the possibility of alienating a larger number of consumers from a potentially more expensive smart speaker that might not be as capable? For Samsung, it's a good idea to start small and introduce consumers to a more budget-friendly speaker – just to measure interest. The investment involved with the Galaxy Home Mini will not be that substantial, so it makes more sense to follow this route.

Looking forward

Apple knows very well how hard it is to tackle the smart house. The HomePod is proof of that reality, one that has shown us that even the best companies can falter in new opportunities. This all has to do with the no-show of the Galaxy Home in 2019. It's a shame for Samsung, but not for consumers. And to be honest, that is a good thing because the bar is set so high that we have higher expectations for the next big thing. Who knows what 2020 will bring. Perhaps a sophisticated v2.0 of the speaker with even more functions in a package that looks more attractive? We'll find out soon enough.

