Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: 4K AMOLED, 10th-generation Intel

Loading...

The most popular Chromebooks are usually the ones that cost just a few hundred dollars. However, there are many premium options for the Chrome OS diehard and on CES 2020, Samsung has supplied the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, a $ 999 machine that is undeniably the best Chromebook you can buy this year.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

What makes the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook so great? Let’s start with the specifications. This super-thin machine (0.55 inch) has an Intel 10th generation i5-10210U processor. U-series Intel chips are not often found on Chrome OS laptops, with the C630 workhorse from Lenovo being one of the few options that come to mind.

In addition, the Galaxy Chromebook has 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD for a fast experience. There is also a 50 Wh battery, two USB-C ports, a microSD card slot and dual speakers on the sides of the machine. Rounding out the package, Samsung included a fingerprint sensor, 1MP webcam and a “world-oriented” 8MP camera as well.

Not to mention, the S Pen is placed directly in the Chromebook and supports fast note-taking functions.

However, the real highlight of this machine is the display. On the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, there is a 13.3-inch 4K (3840 × 2160) AMOLED screen that is of course a touch screen. It also sits on a 2-in-1 hinge, so you can use the machine as a tablet. Thanks to the ultra-thin design, that should work better than other 2-in-1 Chromebooks.

This is in particular the first AMOLED display on a Chromebook so far and frankly it looks great personally.

You can learn more about the Galaxy Chromebook in our practical first impressions. As mentioned, the price ends up at $ 999 for both the “Fiesta Red” and “Mercury Gray” color variants. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is launched in Q1 2020.

More about Chromebooks:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mmMdO19-T0 (/ embed)