Samsung Galaxy Buds + costs $ 149 and offers 11 hours of battery life

As we’re only a few days away from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11th, it can be rightly said that Samsung’s official announcement won’t contain too many surprises, at least as far as the company’s next true wireless earbuds are concerned – those Galaxy Buds + -. worried.

With an infinite number of leaks, we can predict with the greatest certainty:

The price will be $ 149

The battery life is 11 hours per charge

A full charge for 22 hours of total playing time is still sufficient

Fast charging for three minutes gives you an additional 60 minutes

The audio performance should be improved thanks to a dual driver design

IPX2

Multiple Bluetooth connections are supported

To start, there will be an iOS and an Android app

They are offered as a giveaway for those who pre-order the company’s new flagship smartphones.

Evan Blass, using the Twitter handle @evleaks, was the source of the recent leaks and they look real.

On February 4, Blass published a picture with a comparison table arranged side by side between the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds +. This not only revealed the specifications listed above, but it also seems to confirm one of our suspicions: that Samsung could continue to sell the original Galaxy Buds alongside the new Buds +.

Apple itself accidentally confirmed the iOS compatibility part of the leak when the details of the Samsung Galaxy app were released that support the new buds before they were quickly removed from the App Store.

In January, Blass released another image that is said to be part of Samsung’s new marketing material for the Galaxy S20 + and S20 Ultra, in which the two phones sit next to the Galaxy Buds +, which look virtually identical to the Galaxy Buds.

Courtesy of @evleaks

The prices and features listed in Blass’ Tweet are in good agreement – for $ 20 more than the original Galaxy Buds, shoppers get a decent upgrade in many key areas, but let’s take a quick look at what’s going on in the wireless earbuds- Landscape you can see how these specifications are compared to the best of the best.

Better battery life

This is a breeze. Battery life in real wireless earbuds has improved steadily, and in some cases – like the recently released Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus (there is this naming convention again) – this improvement has been radical. The MW07 Plus delivers an amazing 10 hours between charges. With a battery life of 11 hours, the Galaxy Buds + becomes the reigning champion, surpasses the MW07 Plus and doubles more than what you can expect from Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Better sound

We have already said that the Galaxy Buds are decent performers in terms of audio quality. Any improvement in this performance will therefore be serious. Using a double set of dynamic drivers instead of just one should definitely help the Galaxy Buds + do this upgrade. Do they sound as good as the MW07 Plus, the Sony WF-1000XM3 or the AirPods Pro? We have to wait and see. But given their very low price, they may not have to.

More juice in the charging case

Today, the standard is at least three or four full recharges, and the gold standard is closer to six. The Galaxy Buds + seems to ignore this fact and maintains its predecessor’s single charge ratio. The total charging time of 22 hours isn’t bad, but it’s strange that Samsung isn’t making any progress in this area at all.

noise cancellation

This is somewhat surprising: the Galaxy Buds + has no active noise cancellation. Given that since the Galaxy Buds’ debut, the Sony WF-1000XM3, Echo Buds, AirPods Pro and MW07 Plus have all come on the market – all with this feature – as you’d like from Samsung compete. However, the Echo Buds are the only earbuds that offer this feature for less than $ 150. Perhaps for Samsung reasons, Samsung expects only a few to expect a $ 150 earphone replacement.

Given that the Jabra Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t don’t have an ANC and cost even more than the Galaxy Buds +, Samsung may be making the right decision.

Better dust and water resistance

Another surprise. The Galaxy Buds are IPX2 certified – the lowest amount of water protection an official rating is assigned – and the same rating for the Galaxy Buds +. What’s really strange about it is that IPX4 is actually the new foundation for water resistance. It’s not uncommon to find $ 50 wireless earphones on Amazon that offer this (or better) level of protection. Why did Samsung stick to this front and will buyers react badly to the decision? We will see.

When will the Galaxy Buds + arrive?

We expect Samsung to launch its next flagship smartphone – the Galaxy S20 – on February 11th before the Mobile World Congress. If history is an indicator, this will also be the moment when Samsung introduces the Galaxy Buds +. They will likely be available for purchase within days of the announcement.

