Samsung dives into the Uncanny Valley with neon 'artificial people'

LAS VEGAS – There have been many discussions about how to design humanoid robots and where their resemblance to humans becomes a problem. The NEON subsidiary of Samsung (part of the company’s STAR Labs) has taken a deep dive into the same area by launching a family of two-dimensional ‘artificial people’. -like avatars, which they began to unveil this week at CES.

NEON wants to make Max Headroom a reality

For those unfamiliar, Max Headroom in the TV series of the same name is the digital embodiment of his human alter ego, Edison Carter, in the computer kingdom. He is smart, snarky, a cheater and a friend and guardian angel for Carter. For complete openness, I think he is one of the most brilliant creations ever. Now, Neon, a company supported by technology giant Samsung, claims it can create digital beings, initially based on real people, who can be “friends, associates, and companions.”

Neon’s creations will be able to “understand, talk and sympathize, just like a real person.” At first glance, these seem rather bizarre claims. But the company showed some impressively realistic video avatars that do daily tasks such as reading or chatting, on life-size displays at CES this week. It is therefore worthwhile to delve deeper into their underlying technology.

KERN R3: Reality, Real-time and Responsive

The lower level of the Neons software stack is powered by its Core R3 system that models the physical actions and responses of a human in real time. This means that the Neon bots can communicate physically in a reasonably natural way. Even in explaining this, Neon becomes poetic: “(Core R3) is inspired by the rhythmic complexity of nature and extensively trained with what people look like, behave and interact with each other.”

Unfortunately, the demos that I could see were not interactive, and they also came with a reservation that they might just be based on people. So while the bots apparently performed everyday tasks in a lifelike way, interactions in the limited audience demos didn’t seem to go much further than a typical Alexa interaction.

SPECTRA: Intelligence, learning, emotion and memory for bots

R3 is just a teaser for what Neon promises for the future. Layered at the top will be Spectra – a technology that, according to the company description, not only lets a bone perform the Turing test, but also serves as a substitute for a companion or colleague. In particular, Neon says that his “Neons” will be able to “understand, talk and sympathize just like a real person.” I am almost certain that I have seen that film, and it does not always end well.

Reality Check: what neon really means

I personally think that the positioning of the company’s bots is beyond the basics. If they can actually create a “new kind of artificial people” that can be my “friend and companion,” and lead us to a world where “people are people” and “machines are human,” I am willing to see how it works. But I speculate that it is a fantasy for the near future. What the company’s bots can almost certainly do within a year or two is a cool replacement for kiosks, digital signage, and other partially effective solutions to help us live our lives and find our way.

For example, I easily see someone greet me at an airport (apart from privacy issues, maybe he recognizes my face) and indicate where I should check in. It can then answer questions I have about where I can clean up security, check in luggage or take a nap. The same applies to hotels, amusement parks and insanely large trade fairs such as CES. You could easily be a more credible version of Alexa when I come home in the evening. But to replace my human colleagues on ExtremeTech or the friends with whom I play tennis? I do not think so.

