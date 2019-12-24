Samsung Chromebook $ 180, Android Auto Receiver $ 260, more

Loading...

Tuesday's best deals are Samsung Chromebook 4 from $ 180. You will also find offers on the Android Auto Receiver from Pioneer and the new Smart Display 7 from Lenovo.

Save $ 50 on Samsung Chromebook 4

Amazon offers the Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 for $ 180. Good for a discount of $ 50 on the current rate, today's offer corresponds to our earlier mention for the lowest point ever. Packaged in this Chromebook, you will find 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. There is also an 11-inch display in addition to a robust "military quality" construction. You also benefit from a maximum of 12.5 hours of battery life per charge, Google Assistant functions and more. Search in terms of ports for USB-C and dual USB 3.0 inputs. Improve up to 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage for $ 230, down from $ 280.

Pioneer & # 39; s Android Auto Receiver is $ 260

Best Buy's official eBay store currently offers the Pioneer 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (1550NEX) for $ 260. You can also find it directly at Best Buy. Usually selling for $ 350, which is good for a $ 90 discount and is a new low with $ 35. For comparison: today's offer is also $ 40 below our previous listing on a 6.8-inch receiver. The CarPlay and Android Auto receiver from Pioneer is an indispensable upgrade of your ride. It makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation, route descriptions and much more during commuting.

Lenovo & # 39; s new Smart Display 7 plus smart plug for $ 90

B&H offers the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $ 89.99 shipped. Moreover, you get one FREE Lenovo Smart Plug with your purchase (worth $ 30). Normally $ 130 for the Smart Display 7 itself, this is the first discount we've kept and is the best available. With a 7-inch screen with a built-in camera for video calls and the monitoring of your home, this Smart Display is the perfect extension of your smart home. After being released a few months ago, this is the latest introduction to Lenovo in the smart home ecosystem. Read more in our announcement.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also monitors the best trade-in offers on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone and more every month. View this month's best trade-in offers when you decide it's time to upgrade your device. Or simply go directly to our trade-in partner if you want to recycle, trade or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google on the go!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Fluance Reference Turntable Review: lifting vinyl to a higher level (video)

Samson Satellite Microphone Review: record anywhere on iOS or USB (video)

Focal Hi-Fi Headphones: explore the high-end line-up of the brand (video)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo (/ embed)

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEN_N7mDe98 (/ embed)