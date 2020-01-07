Samsung CES Vaporware Keynote Details AR glasses, fitness exoskeleton

Loading...

Samsung’s CES 2020 keynote ended last night and it was a wild, fast-paced show of things that may or may never come on the market. Samsung called the keynote its “vision for the future of technology and innovation”, so I think these are “concepts” and not “products”.

The company went through several devices, each of which had about three minutes of presentation time with no price or release date, and then it went on. The devices all seemed to be pretty early, and determining exactly how everything would work was a challenge, but here’s a summary of the things Samsung talked about at CES.

The Bixby speaker is alive!

Enlarge / The Galaxy Home and Galaxy Home Mini.

Samsung

Before we look at Samsung’s futuristic concepts, we would like to point out that all of this comes from a company that is currently struggling to bring a smart speaker to market. Samsung would like to compete with Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple Homepod and therefore announced the Samsung Galaxy Home in 2018, an intelligent speaker with an integrated Bixby voice assistant. It is almost a year and a half later, and the Bixby spokesman has still not started. The last thing we heard about the Galaxy Home was in June when Samsung gave the speaker a vague release window in the second half of 2020. This would be about two years after it was announced and six years after the Amazon Echo launched.

Apparently, the Galaxy Home will no longer be the first Bixby speaker that Samsung releases. Samsung is also working on a Galaxy Home Mini – a smaller, cheaper version of its Bixby speaker. Yesterday, the Bloomberg company announced that this device is expected to launch in spring 2020 so that it can launch the larger Galaxy Home.

Samsung is primarily a hardware company, and although there is no shortage of smartphones, everyone is running Android – someone else’s software. For things like Bixby, where Samsung has to develop the software itself, Samsung struggles to compete with software-focused companies. Samsung’s largest software project is its own Tizen operating system for smartwatches and televisions, but has been described by a security researcher as “perhaps the worst code I’ve ever seen”. It still seems like Samsung has to develop its own software at all times. It’s going to be a struggle, and one should keep that in mind with these futuristic concepts.

Ballie – a ball robot … pet?

Samsung ball robot Ballie.

Yes, it’s a ball.

A close-up of the front.

Ballie in hand.

The Ballbot’s butt. I think that’s a charging port over there.

Ballie chases its owner around on stage.

The most advanced concept was probably “Ballie” (Not Ball-E?), A ball robot that accompanies you through the house. Ballie is a camera robot and intelligent speaker that not only records everything when you are not at home, but also responds to voice commands. LG demonstrated an almost identical concept in 2016, but it was the size of a bowling ball. Ballie is closer to baseball or softball size.

Ballie got a live demo on stage chasing the presenter like a loyal puppy, and Samsung even called her a “personal companion”. Ballie has facial recognition and tracks your movement, follows you, adjusts to your pace and keeps a little distance. Not much useful was demonstrated, and instead the ballbot was treated like a pet. It is definitely cute.

Ballie was shown in a video how he controls a variety of smart home devices, e.g. For example, opening blinds in the morning, controlling a television and starting a Smart Vacuum. The video made it hardest to anthropomorphize the little ball and do things like rolling into the bedroom and looking at the smart blinds as they open. But this is an intelligent home – you don’t need the little robot to be in the room when everything is networked and remotely controllable. Perhaps a legitimate use case for a moving camera in the video happened when a dog knocked over a cereal bowl and Ballie, after noticing the chaos on the floor, started vacuuming the robot. Another time, it launched its own video call to the owner. Why did it do it? Maybe there was a noise?

On the background screen, Samsung had the text, “Some features may differ from the actual product.” This suggests that one day there might be an actual product. Again, Samsung wasn’t sure if many of these demos were ready for the market.

AR glasses and a fitness exoskeleton

Samsung fitness getup. You are the coolest person in the gym.

Everything looks better in press photos. Here are the glasses. Samsung

The exoskeleton only tracks your leg movements. Samsung

It takes a lot of equipment to do this job. The presenter on stage had Samsung glasses, the Samsung exoskeleton, a Samsung watch and a Samsung cell phone. Samsung

The moderator first had to put a wire in the glasses, which presumably supplies them with power and connects them to the phone. Samsung

You can almost see the inner lenses here. Wow that’s thick too. Samsung

Is it just me or do they seem to sit higher on your face than normal glasses? Samsung

Samsung showed only one function: a virtual fitness trainer. Samsung

Feel the heat. Samsung

The wildest demo on the keynote was a demo of “GEMS”, Samsung’s “Gait Enhancing and Motivating System”. This is a combination of Samsung AR glasses and an “exoskeleton” that puts bands around the waist and thighs and looks like a high-tech pair of boxer shorts. The entire presentation seems to be only for fitness tracking, as the individual demo showed a virtual fitness trainer who led the moderator through a few lunges.

The presenter wore a lot of Samsung gear: the glasses, the exoskeleton, a Samsung watch, and a Samsung phone attached to the arm. The system was described as “integrating an exoskeleton with powerful software that is all connected to Samsung AR Glasses, a Galaxy smartphone, a watch, and other devices”. However, it is unclear whether all of the equipment is needed for fitness tracking to work, or just optional. The exoskeleton enables leg tracking and the AR glasses are the display. However, the glasses also had to be tied to a wire for them to work. Where does the wire go?

The cable indicates that the AR glasses (how are they not called “Samsung Galaxy Goggles”?) Are not self-contained devices and require remote power and / or remote computing for work. If you are not building a stand-alone device and need a cable, you can also outsource as many components as possible and simply use the AR glasses as a display so that they are as light and compact as possible. In this case, the cable is likely to go to the Samsung phone, which could provide power and a video feed. The watch can be used to track arm movement, which enables a wider range of fitness tracking.

After the leg training, the moderator mentioned that the fitness data could be synchronized with the phone, where she could get “professional feedback” about the training process.

Again, it’s not clear how serious Samsung is about making this product a real product. Between a $ 1,000 smartphone, a $ 250 smartwatch, and the unknown cost of glasses and exoskeleton, there could be $ 2,000 to $ 3,000 to track your fitness movements.

